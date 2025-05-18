Is Aaliyah Edwards playing tonight against Connecticut Sun? Latest on Mystics star's availability (May 18)

On Sunday, the Washington Mystics, who travel to Connecticut to face the Sun in their second game of the season, won't have Aaliyah Edwards, as she's out, recovering from a back injury. The forward missed the season-opening win against the Atlanta Dream.

The former UConn Huskies star suffered a back contusion during the Mystics' training camp and was reported to be sidelined for two weeks. It meant that Edwards missed the two preseason games against the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream, both which were defeats.

Despite the rocky preseason camp, the Mystics secured a win at home in their first game of the season, beating the Dream 94-90. They next embark on a four-game away stretch, during which they will face the Sun, the Valkyries, the Aces, and the Mercury before returning home to face the Fever.

Having started 34 of 40 games last season, Edwards has been an integral part of the Washington Mystics roster. Selected as the No. 6 pick in last year's WNBA Draft, the guard proved her prowess in her first season, recording 7.6 points and 5.8 rebounds.

Averaging 21.8 minutes in her rookie season, Edwards will look to play a bigger role this year after her return from injury. In the meantime, Emily Engstler and rookie Kiki Iriafen will continue to feature in her absence.

Aaliyah Edwards, who has been cleared for on-court activities, is expected to miss all the games in May. She will likely be back for the Mystics' away outing against the Indiana Fever on June 3.

Aaliyah Edwards opens up on her experiences during her rookie season as she gears up for Year 2

Former UConn Huskies star Aaliyah Edwards opened up on her experiences in the league during her first season. The young star impressed in her first full season with the Washington Mystics and is likely to play a bigger role this year.

During the Mystics' media day, Edwards was asked about her experience in the league and how she has grown in that time:

"I think some aspects I learnt as a rookie last season were to be steady, be a solid player, just go in and do your work and overtime what you've put in will show and come to effect," Edwards said. "Going into my second season now, those are things I don't have to worry about they are like second nature," she added.

Aaliyah Edwards will be a key player for the Mystics this season but will need to wait to make her first appearance in Year 2 as she recovers from a back injury.

