Is Aaliyah Edwards playing tonight against Phoenix Mercury? Latest on Mystics star's availability (May 25)

Washington Mystics star Aaliyah Edwards could make her first appearance of the season against the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday. The forward has missed all four of her team's games so far with a back injury but could be back for the Mystics' trip to Arizona.

According to the Washington Mystics' injury report on ESPN.com, Edwards is listed as probable for the game against the Mercury. Although unlikely to start, the Canadian could come off the bench against the Phoenix franchise, as they look to better their 2-2 record. Currently at No. 7 in the standings, the Mystics had a bright start to the season, with two wins against the Atlanta Dream and the Connecticut Sun.

However, they suffered back-to-back losses against the Aces and the Valkyries in their last two games and will be eager to get back on track. Currently on a four-game away stand, the game against the Mercury will be their last one on the road before heading home to face the Indiana Fever on Wednesday.

Edwards sustained a back injury during the preseason and was initially expected to be out until June. However, she has been cleared early by doctors and is listed as probable for the first time this season. While she is not yet at full fitness, the forward may be able to play a limited role in the upcoming game against the Mercury.

Despite this positive update regarding her recovery, her participation remains uncertain and will ultimately be a game-time decision made by the Mystics' coach.

Her return, though, is well-timed, as the Mystics have recently suffered major injury blows. Shakira Austin and Brittney Skyes both endured injuries during the opening week and will be out for the upcoming games.

Aaliyah Edwards shows love to Mystics rookie after tying Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese's record

The Washington Mystics had the best Draft board this year as they held the third, fourth, and sixth picks during the 2025 WNBA Draft. This abundance of picks saw them draft some big collegiate names, including Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen and Georgia Amoore.

While the latter has been ruled out for the season with an ACL injury, the former two have been balling out, especially Kiki Iriafen. The young forward has stepped up in Aaliyah Edwards' absence and is leading the Mystics this season.

She also became the only rookie, alongside Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark, and Satou Sabally, to record three consecutive double-doubles, earning her praise from Aaliyah Edwards.

"Let 'em know," the forward wrote, sharing a post of Iriafen's record on Instagram.

Iriafen, alongside Sonia Citron, has kept the Washington Mystics afloat as they played an instrumental role in their two wins so far this season. The young star has recorded a double-double in three of her four appearances this term.

