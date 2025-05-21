Is Aaliyah Edwards playing tonight vs Golden State Valkyries? Latest on Washington Mystic's sophomore status (May 21)

The Washington Mystics would again be without sophomore forward Aaliyah Edwards for their game against the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday. Edwards has a low-back contusion.
Edwards had been cleared to resume on-court activities in Friday's injury update and will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks. She sustained the injury during the Mystics' training camp.
Washignton selected the former UConn star as the sixth pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. She averaged 7.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game in her rookie season.
In her absence, the Mystics have gone unbeaten this season. They won their first two games, defeating the Atlanta Dream 94-90 on Friday and the Connecticut Sun 90-85 on Sunday.
Aaliyah Edwards credits UConn coach for performance in Unrivaled 1v1
Aaliyah Edwards shocked many fans during the Unrivaled league's 1-on-1 tournament. While she didn't win, her road to the finals saw her eliminate tough opponents in WNBA All-Stars Breanna Stewart and Arike Ogunbowale.
She credited her strong performance to the impact of UConn Huskies coach Geno Auriemma when asked about several former Huskies going deep into the tournament.
"It's pretty crazy," Edwards said on Feb. 14. "I don't think I'm surprised because of the standard we uphold ourselves while playing at UConn under coach. I think that he does a great job preparing us for this stage, and stages like one-on-one."
Aaliyah defeated Stewart, 12-0, in the opening round, which earned her a spot in the quarterfinals. She then beat Allisha Gray and Ogunbowale to reach the finals.
In the championship series, Edwards faced Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier, the Unrivaled co-founder. Edwards won the first game 9-6 but couldn't sustain the momentum as Collier bounced back to win the next two games (9-4 and 8-0), taking the title and a $200,000 cash prize.