Is Aliyah Boston playing tonight? Latest on Vinyl BC forward's status (March 17)

Aliyah Boston and the rest of Vinyl BC have a chance to make history in the inaugural season of Unrivaled. On Monday, they'll be taking on Roses BC in a best-of-three finals series to determine the first-ever Unrivaled champion.

Ad

In this crucial showdown, Boston is expected to play. The Vinyl forward is likely to come off the bench in the championship series, which is scheduled just 24 hours after the team punched their ticket to the finals.

On Sunday, Boston and her Vinyl teammates pulled off the biggest upset thus far in Unrivaled history by defeating top seed Lunar Owls BC 73-70 in their semifinal matchup. After going 13-1 in the regular season and pulling off five consecutive victories heading into the playoffs, Lunar Owls was the favorite to advance in this game.

Ad

Trending

Ad

In seven minutes of play, Boston scored two points and grabbed four rebounds. The latter was a key contribution as Vinyl outrebounded Lunar Owls 39-30. In particular, the fourth seed had a 12-4 edge on the offensive glass.

Though Lunar Owls — led by the 2025 Unrivaled MVP Napheesa Collier — threatened to pull away on multiple occasions, Vinyl's scorers kept in step and made sure that the gap didn't get out of hand. Rhyne Howard went on to finish with a team-high 23 points, while Jordin Canada poured in 21 points on 8-for-13 shooting.

Ad

Ad

The biggest shot of the playoffs came when Dearica Hamby (16 points, 15 rebounds) got Collier in an isolation on the right side of the court. Hamby dribbled across the lane, put up a left-handed layup, and scored the game winning basket to send Vinyl to the finals.

Aliyah Boston trains with WNBA legend as Unrivaled action heats up

Though Boston didn't see plenty of action on the court during the semifinals, she has certainly been putting in the work as far as skills improvement goes. In particular, she's been soaking in the wisdom of a WNBA legend.

Ad

Two-time WNBA MVP Lisa Leslie, who has been calling the action in Unrivaled as a commentator, talked about working with Boston during the Mar. 1 broadcast of a Vinyl-Lunar Owls regular season matchup.

"I had a chance to work with Aliyah a little bit out on the court," Leslie said. "I'm happy to see her being able to apply those things we talked about."

Ad

Expand Tweet

With Boston and the rest of Vinyl headed to the finals, Leslie could be getting a call soon from the promising young forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback