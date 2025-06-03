Is Alyssa Thomas playing tonight against the Minnesota Lynx? Latest on Mercury star's availability (June 3)

The Phoenix Mercury entered the 2025 WNBA season with high hopes and expectations. They got off to a strong start, winning five of their first seven games. However, they haven't had one of their best players on the court for their last two matchups, and it sounds like she's not going to get back out there anytime soon.

Alyssa Thomas missed the games against the Minnesota Lynx and LA Sparks, and she reportedly didn't even travel with the team to Minneapolis for Tuesday night's rematch against the undefeated Minnesota Lynx.

The veteran star is dealing with a left calf injury, and given the tricky nature of that kind of ailment, the team will most likely err on the side of caution and not force anything with her recovery.

The Mercury signed former Atlanta Dream first-round pick Haley Jones to a hardship contract in the wake of Thomas' injury, which might also mean that they don't expect her to return soon.

We've seen calf injuries lead to more serious predicaments, such as a torn Achilles, and Phoenix can't afford to lose one of its best and most veteran players for the long run.

Phoenix Mercury coach confident despite Alyssa Thomas' injury

The Mercury dropped their second game of the season in a 74-71 nail-biter against the Lynx on Friday night.

Then, when it seemed like they were against the ropes after a slow start vs. Kelsey Plum and the LA Sparks, they bounced back with a strong defensive effort in the second half to secure a five-point 85-80 comeback win.

Coach Nate Tibbetts praised his team's defensive prowess and gushed about its strong start to the season, which is the best in the past 11 years.

“I’ve been extremely proud of how we’ve competed at the defensive end,” Tibbetts said after Sunday's win. “We’ve played with toughness and grit most of the year.”

The Mercury have also been forced to play without Kahleah Copper, but Tibbetts has the utmost confidence in the group the front office has put together for the season.

“Our front office has done a really good job of getting players who know who they are around our stars,” Tibbetts said. “They’re confident, they’re professional, [and] they’re competitors.”

In the meantime, Satou Sabally will continue to hold down the fort. She's averaged 21.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game on 40% from the floor.

