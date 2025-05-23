Is Aneesah Morrow playing tonight against the Minnesota Lynx? Latest on Connecticut Sun rookie's status for WNBA game (May 23)

Anticipation is building across the WNBA, as fans eagerly await Aneesah Morrow's debut on the basketball court. The Connecticut Sun will face off against the Minnesota Lynx on Friday night in their third regular-season game at Target Center.

Morrow, who was drafted as the seventh pick in 2025, carried high expectations coming into professional basketball. The 22-year-old forward was a key player on offense during her time at the LSU Tigers. In her final year with the program, she averaged 18.7 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game in 36 total games played.

Aneesah Morrow also won the 2025 Katrina McClain Award and was named to the First Team All-SEC in two consecutive seasons (2024 & 2025). As a result of her impressive college performances, fans have yearned to see the rookie deliver the same explosive energy for Connecticut.

However, Aneesah Morrow has not played in any of the team's WNBA games so far. The rookie was noticeably absent from the Connecticut Sun's back-to-back defeats to the Washington Mystics (90-85) and Las Vegas Aces (87-62). Ahead of tonight's matchup against the Lynx, fans will be disappointed to know that she' could be ruled out of contention again.

Per the Connecticut Sun's PR account, Aneesah Morrow has been placed on questionable status because of a knee injury.

While Morrow's highly anticipated debut has been shifted once more, other Sun rookies like Rayah Marshall and Saniya Rivers are expected to play. The latter in particular, posted 11 points, four rebounds, and two assists in the last matchup against the Aces. Therefore, the team will look to utilize her again when they face the Lynx, who are already 3-0 up this season.

Where to watch Minnesota Lynx vs. Connecticut Sun?

The Minnesota Lynx vs. Connecticut Sun WNBA game will take place on Friday, May 23, at Target Center in Minneapolis. The matchup will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EDT (4:30 p.m. PT).

Furthermore, the Lynx vs. Sun matchup will be broadcast live on ION and available to both TV and streaming viewers. Fans can also stream the game live on WNBA League Pass (although regional restrictions apply).

