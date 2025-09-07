Is Angel Reese playing tonight against the Aces? Update on Sky star's status following remarks detrimental to the team (Sept. 7)

  • home icon
By Juan Paolo David
Modified Sep 07, 2025 09:01 GMT
Is Angel Reese playing tonight against the Aces? (Photo: IMAGN)
Angel Reese missed the Chicago Sky's game on Friday against the Indiana Fever due to suspension after accumulating eight technical fouls this season. The Sky are back in action on Sunday versus the Las Vegas Aces. Is Reese playing tonight following her statement detrimental to the Sky?

The Sky announced on Friday that Reese won't be playing in the first half of the game against the Aces. The franchise suspended its superstar forward for the first 24 minutes following her comments criticizing her team and teammates early last week in an interview with the Chicago Tribune.

Reese apologized to the Sky and her teammates publicly on Wednesday. She also spoke to them privately, with coach Tyler Marsh not revealing any details about the conversation. Some Sky players were reportedly "blindsided" by the remarks amid another losing season in the Windy City.

"Because of statements detrimental to the team made by Angel Reese during league-mandated media, she will not play in the first half of the game on September 7 against the Las Vegas Aces," the Sky announced. "This matter has been handled and resolved internally, and we are moving forward as a team."
While Angel Reese sits down for the first 24 minutes of the Chicago Sky-Las Vegas Aces game, she'll be available to play in the second half. It will be interesting to see if Reese gets some playing time, especially with how dominant the Aces have been since last month.

The Aces are on a 13-game winning streak and haven't lost since their 111-58 defeat at the hands of the Minnesota Lynx on Aug. 2. They even sent a message to the rest of the league by beating the Lynx 97-87 on Thursday.

Angel Reese apologizes to her teammates following her comments

Angel Reese apologizes to her teammates following her comments. (Photo: IMAGN)
In her interview with the Chicago Tribune, Angel Reese was frustrated with the team's lack of a playmaker. Reese wants a roster overhaul this offseason to improve their chances of winning more games next year. She was also critical of the franchise's lack of investment in facilities, which could help attract free agents.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Reese apologized for her remarks and called them "taken out of context."

"I think the language is taken out of context," Reese said, according to ESPN. "I really didn't intentionally mean to put down my teammates, because they've been through this with me throughout the whole year. ... I want to apologize to my teammates, which I already have about the article and how it was misconstrued about what was said. And I just have to be better with my language."

Reese is averaging 14.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game this season, while shooting 45.8% from the field.

