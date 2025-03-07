Is Angel Reese playing tonight against the Lunar Owls? Latest on Rose BC superstar's availability for Unrivaled (Mar. 7)

Angel Reese will be lacing up her shoes to play against the Lunar Owls on Friday. This will be the third and final time that the Rose BC will be going up against the Lunar Owls in the regular-season.

Reese has been a significant part of the Rose BC's run in the very first Unrivaled season. She is a regular starter for the second-seeded team in the Unrivaled standings and is averaging 13.0 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

Angel Reese had a lot of expectations riding on her shoulders coming into the inaugural Unrivaled season. She had a great rookie season with the Chicago Sky but she injured her wrist in the second half of the season, which led to her missing out on the final stretch of games for the Sky.

The Sky ended up losing five of their final six games and failed to secure a playoff spot last season. Angel Reese had to prove that she could deliver the same level of performance and dominance in Unrivaled, which she did in her rookie season.

The Sky star stood firm on those expectations as she leads the Rose BC as the third-best scorer after Chelsea Gray and Kahleah Copper.

Chicago Sky's newest acquisition makes her feelings clear on Angel Reese

Chicago Sky's newest acquisition, Ariel Atkins, made her feelings known about her new team's young star Angel Reese. Atkins attended her introductory press on Tuesday, during which she was asked about her thoughts on playing with Reese.

Chicago Tribune's Julia Poe reported Atkins' response on X.

"She doesn’t have a ceiling," Atkins said in her introductory press conference.

According to Poe, the two-time All-Star praised Reese for her competitive spirit and her energy. Atkins said that she enjoys playing with the Sky's young star in Unrivaled. Reese and Atkins both play for the Rose BC in the Unrivaled and their synergy on the 3x3 basketball team could have been an influencing factor in Sky's decision to acquire the former Mystics player.

The Chicago Sky gave away a 2025 third-overall pick, a 2027 second-round pick and the swap rights for a 2027 first-round pick in exchange for Atkins. Atkins had a decent individual run last season where she averaged 14.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

Her addition to the Sky's roster will be a big help to Angel Reese and Kamila Cardoso as Atkins would bring much-needed veteran guidance with championship experience under her belt.

