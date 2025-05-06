Is Angel Reese playing tonight against Minnesota Lynx? Latest on Sky star's availability after turning heads at Met Gala (May 6)

Angel Reese is one of many young stars around the WNBA that are preparing for the 2025 regular season. The former LSU standout enters her sophomore season as the clear leader for the Chicago Sky after earning an All-Star nod in her rookie year. Reese has been busy in the offseason as well, playing in Unrivaled and serving on the host committee at the 2025 Met Gala.

Angel Reese grabbed attention at the Met Gala and on the court as her popularity has grown. However, Reese's team is wondering whether or not she will be able to play in Tuesday night's preseason game against the Minnesota Lynx. Reese is not on the team's injury report ahead of the game, a good sign that she will suit of for the Sky.

The 2025 season is a big one for Angel Reese and her co-star, Kamilla Cardoso. The All-Star forward was handed the mantle of leadership after the team let Chennedy Carter leave this offseason without offering her a qualifying offer. The team brought in Ariel Atkins, but the team will go as far as Reese carries them this season.

Chicago is making their final preparations for what they hope will be a comeback season after missing the playoffs in 2024. They brought in one of the brightest stars in the 2025 draft class in Hailey Van Lith, and fans are excited to see what the team is able to accomplish this season.

What would the Chicago Sky miss if Angel Reese doesn't play against the Minnesota Lynx?

Along with her rebounding prowess, the Sky would miss Reese's defense and leadership if she doesn't play against Napheesa Collier and the Lynx. Chicago has a lot to figure out ahead of the 2025 season, including how Reese will operate offensively alongside Cardoso.

Angel Reese had a great showing in the Sky's first preseason game against the Brazilian national team at her old stomping ground at LSU. She finished the game with 15 points, 10 rebounds and two steals in just 17 minutes. Every preseason game is important for the Sky as Reese settles back into the everyday schedule of the WNBA.

Reese is one of the league's brightest stars and is one of the league's future leaders alongside Caitlin Clark and others. Her leadership and passion, as well as her drive to promote the game and excell outside of her sport make her a great candidate to lead the league as it continues to grow. Regardless of how fans feel about her, she and her personality are part of what makes the WNBA so exciting.

