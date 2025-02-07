Is Angel Reese playing tonight against Mist BC? Latest on Rose BC forward's status for Unrivaled game? (Feb. 7)

Angel Reese and Rose BC are set to take on Mist BC on Friday night in a highly anticipated matchup, with both teams holding identical records. With Reese expected to suit up for this contest, Rose BC will aim to build on their momentum, achieve another crucial win and climb up the standings.

Rose BC secured an impressive 83-69 victory over No. 2 Laces BC on Saturday, but Reese didn’t have as much of a contribution. The young forward received two technical fouls, making her the first player to be ejected in an Unrivaled game.

The 6-foot-3 standout was on track for a memorable performance, recording six points and 15 rebounds in the mere seven minutes that she played.

Azura Stevens witnessed an increase in her playing time. She made the most of this opportunity by stepping up in Reese’s absence, contributing with 23 points and 8 rebounds. However, Chelsea Grey was undeniably the star of the night. In 14 minutes of action, she lodged a game-high of 28 points along with eight assists and three rebounds.

Angel Reese’s reaction after her ejection

Angel Reese received a technical foul in the second quarter of the Rose-Laces clash for an animated gesture. She quickly defended herself, explaining to the official that the gesture was directed at her opponent, not the referee. However, her argument backfired, and moments later, she was called for a second technical foul, which resulted in her ejection from the game.

After the contest, Reese responded to a clip of herself watching from the stands. In a subtle jab at the officiating, she captioned her post with the words “free me,” seemingly expressing frustration over her ejection.

In a follow-up tweet, she responded to Sports Illustrated's report about her being the first player ejected from Unrivaled.

“clickbait. everything i do keep going viral- 4,” Reese wrote.

Reese, who has been averaging 9.8 points and 9.2 rebounds in the inaugural season of Unrivaled, will aim to redeem herself in tonight’s contest.

