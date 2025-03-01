Is Angel Reese playing tonight against Mist BC? Latest on Rose BC star's status (Mar.1)

Angel Reese has been one of the standout players in the Unrivaled League as it navigates its inaugural season. Reese's team, Rose BC, has been one of the top teams throughout the season, currently sitting No. 2 in the standings with a 6-4 record. They are set to face off against Mist BC (4-7) in a game that features a showdown between Reese and Breanna Stewart.

Ad

Reese, who was sidelined by a wrist injury that shortened her rookie season with the Chicago Sky, is expected to play tonight in a key frontcourt matchup against Stewart and Rickea Jackson of Mist BC.

The Unrivaled League has been marketed as an exciting version of women's basketball, swapping the traditional 5-on-5 structure for a faster-paced 3-on-3 format. However, it has also been viewed as a perfect way for young players to improve their skills and learn from their teammates before returning to their respective WNBA teams in the summer.

Ad

Trending

Reese is one of the many players who have taken advantage of that, shining alongside Chelsea Gray and Kahleah Copper in Rose BC's starting lineup. Reese is dominating on the interior, leading the league in rebounds per game at 11.7 per contest, providing an interior presence when she is on the court.

Angel Reese has also enjoyed a greater freedom to showcase her scoring ability, averaging 13.2 points per game. This is on par with her scoring average from the WNBA last season, but Unrivaled League's shorter and faster-paced games offer more opportunities for her to shine than the tradational 5-on-5 counterpart.

Ad

Will Angel Reese's Unrivaled play translate to the WNBA?

Angel Reese has had a couple of dominant performances in Unrivaled so far this season, including a 22-point, 21-rebound masterclass against the Lunar Owls, handing Napheesa Collier's team their first loss of the season. Her improvement as a scorer on the interior should translate very well as she returns to the Chicago Sky for the WNBA season.

Reese figures to be the focal point for the Sky after the team moved on from Chennedy Carter this offseason, choosing instead to focus on Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. The team heads into next season without their top two scorers from last year, giving Reese a golden opportunity to step up as a scorer as she leads the Sky into the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback