Is Angel Reese playing tonight against Phantom BC? Latest on Rose BC forward's status for Unrivaled (Feb. 24)

Angel Reese and the Rose BC will be facing off against the Phantom BC in the Wayfair Arena, Miami, on Monday night. As Reese is expected to set foot on the hardwood tonight, her team has a great shot at extending their win streak to five games and confirming their spot in the playoff of the inaugural Unrivaled season.

The 22-year-old will enter tonight’s contest with the utmost confidence as she comes off a monstrous double-double performance. During the February 21st clash against the Lunar Owls BC, Reese dominated with 22 points and 21 rebounds, leading the Rose BC to a 72-63 win.

Following the historic performance, Reese opened up in the postgame interview.

“It’s so much I can say. But for me, to keep going, it’s hard. It is hard. To live my life isn’t easy. And I don’t want to get emotional, but that’s why I put the work in every day… At 22, it’s hard living this life. But I’m grateful. I’m blessed. And being here at Unrivaled has been the best thing for me,” Reese said.

With tonight's win, Rose BC will be well-positioned to secure a second seed and make the playoffs. Hence, fans can expect Reese to take command of the floor yet again.

Angel Reese reacts to Ariel Atkins being acquired by the Chicago Sky

The Chicago Sky grabbed headlines with their latest trade by acquiring Ariel Atkins in a deal that sent their No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 Draft away.

This move comes as a surprise given that the team had been very vocal about their desire to bring Olivia Miles on board with that pick. However, judging by Angel Reese’s reaction, the Sky appears to be thrilled with the outcome.

Shortly after the trade details emerged, Angel Reese took to X, sharing a GIF along with the caption:

“walked in Unrivaled with no teammates & now i’m walking out with 2.”

Courtney Vandersloot was the Sky’s first acquisition during this Unrivaled season. Vandersloot, who has played for the team before, signed with the Illinois side as an unrestricted free agent.

In her previous stint with the Sky, the guard helped the franchise win the 2021 championship. Since her departure in 2022, the veteran represented the New York Liberty, lifting the 2024 title.

