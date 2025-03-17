Is Angel Reese playing tonight against Vinyl BC? Latest on DPOY's status to play Unrivaled final (Mar. 17)

Angel Reese remains uncertain about suiting up in the Unrivaled as the Rose BC prepare for Monday's championship game of the 2025 season. Reese missed Sunday's semifinal contest against the Laces BC. She has been dealing with a wrist injury, which ruled her out of the final six games of the 2024 WNBA season.

Reese underwent surgery to repair the fracture in September. She reaggravated the injury in Rose BC's final regular season game on Mar. 10. Ahead of the final, Rose BC coach Nola Henry revealed she doesn't have an idea about Reese's availability. The coach said this after Monday's semis win:

"I have no insight because we haven't had a chance to talk yet."

Angel Reese remains day-to-day about her availability in the Unrivaled final until further updates.

Reese was named the 2025 season's Defensive Player of the Year, averaging 13.3 points and 12.1 rebounds per game in 14 appearances. The Rose BC went 8-6 to finish second in the standings and secure a playoff spot.

Chelsea Gray goes nuclear in Angel Reese's absence to lead Rose BC to Unrivaled final

Angel Reese's absence was a huge loss for the Rose BC in the semifinal. However, veteran Chelsea Gray put the team on her back with a 39-point outing. She scored 61.9% of the team's points to lead them to a 63-57 win. Gray shot 15 of 23, including five 3-pointers and the game-winning shot.

Meanwhile, Azura Stevens stepped up in Reese's absence to compensate for the defensive holes. She had a game-high 11 rebounds and two blocks. On the other hand, Naz Hillmon tallied three assists off the bench.

The Laces BC were shorthanded, too. They were without Jackie Young and Kate Martin.

If Angel Reese remains sidelined for the final, it will be a critical loss for the Rose BC, especially against the Vinyl BC, who have decent size on their roster. Reese came up big in the regular season matchups between the two teams.

However, if Gray can repeat her heroics from Sunday's game without Reese, the Rose BC will be primed to win the championship.

