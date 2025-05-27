Is Angel Reese playing tonight vs Phoenix Mercury? Latest on Chicago Sky star's availability (May 27)

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese should be available for her team's game against the Phoenix Mercury at the PHX Arena on Tuesday. The forward has been the leading light for the Sky this season and will be on the floor as they look to get their first win of the season. The Chicago franchise has lost all three of its opening games this term.
Reese has started all three of her team's games so far. The 2024 WNBA All-Star was on the court for 25 minutes during the Sky's opening fixture and followed that up with a 27-minute cameo in their next game. This figure further grew against the LA Sparks on Sunday, as she averaged 32 minutes in her team's 91-78 loss.
Despite the Sky's poor form, the Maryland native has been a significant contributor to her team. She recorded a double-double against the Indiana Fever in her team's opening contest and secured a similar figure in the last game. While she had a poor game against the reigning champions on Thursday, scoring a measly two points, Reese still managed to collect 12 rebounds.
With her minutes growing in every game, Angel Reese will be expected to start against the Mercury in Arizona. The two teams enter the game with contrasting results, as the Phoenix franchise has won three of its four fixtures while the Sky is yet to open its account for the season. In terms of the standings, the Mercury are currently fourth in the table while the Sky languish at the bottom in tenth place.
Despite their contrasting fortunes, Angel Reese and Co. will be motivated going into the game as they search for their first win of the season.
Caitlin Clark to miss her next game against Angel Reese with an injury
The rivalry between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark has emerged as one of the biggest selling points for the WNBA this past year. Both players have brought their competitive spirit from college basketball into the league. Their first matchup this season occurred during their teams' opening game, which featured some intense moments.
However, despite the big attraction, their next meeting will see Clark sit out of the game as she has been diagnosed with a left quadricep strain. The announcement was made through the Indiana Fever X (formerly Twitter) account, as the reigning Rookie of the Year is expected to miss two weeks of action.
This injury will cause Clark to miss a minimum of four games, which include two games against the Mystics, one against the Connecticut Sun, and the highly anticipated reverse fixture against the Chicago Sky.