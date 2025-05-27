Is Angel Reese playing tonight vs Phoenix Mercury? Latest on Chicago Sky star's availability (May 27)

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese should be available for her team's game against the Phoenix Mercury at the PHX Arena on Tuesday. The forward has been the leading light for the Sky this season and will be on the floor as they look to get their first win of the season. The Chicago franchise has lost all three of its opening games this term.

Ad

Reese has started all three of her team's games so far. The 2024 WNBA All-Star was on the court for 25 minutes during the Sky's opening fixture and followed that up with a 27-minute cameo in their next game. This figure further grew against the LA Sparks on Sunday, as she averaged 32 minutes in her team's 91-78 loss.

Despite the Sky's poor form, the Maryland native has been a significant contributor to her team. She recorded a double-double against the Indiana Fever in her team's opening contest and secured a similar figure in the last game. While she had a poor game against the reigning champions on Thursday, scoring a measly two points, Reese still managed to collect 12 rebounds.

Ad

Trending

With her minutes growing in every game, Angel Reese will be expected to start against the Mercury in Arizona. The two teams enter the game with contrasting results, as the Phoenix franchise has won three of its four fixtures while the Sky is yet to open its account for the season. In terms of the standings, the Mercury are currently fourth in the table while the Sky languish at the bottom in tenth place.

Ad

Despite their contrasting fortunes, Angel Reese and Co. will be motivated going into the game as they search for their first win of the season.

Caitlin Clark to miss her next game against Angel Reese with an injury

The rivalry between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark has emerged as one of the biggest selling points for the WNBA this past year. Both players have brought their competitive spirit from college basketball into the league. Their first matchup this season occurred during their teams' opening game, which featured some intense moments.

Ad

However, despite the big attraction, their next meeting will see Clark sit out of the game as she has been diagnosed with a left quadricep strain. The announcement was made through the Indiana Fever X (formerly Twitter) account, as the reigning Rookie of the Year is expected to miss two weeks of action.

Expand Tweet

This injury will cause Clark to miss a minimum of four games, which include two games against the Mystics, one against the Connecticut Sun, and the highly anticipated reverse fixture against the Chicago Sky.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More