Is Breanna Stewart playing tonight against Atlanta Dream? Latest on New York Liberty forward's status (Aug. 23) 

The New York Liberty travel to Georgia on Saturday to face the Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center. They will look to get back to winning after their recent loss to the Chicago Sky. However, they will once again be without their star player, Breanna Stewart.

The All-Star last played for the Liberty in their 101-99 loss to the LA Sparks on July 26 at Barclays Center. She left the game just three minutes in due to a lower leg injury. After further examination, it was determined that Stewart had suffered a bone bruise on her right knee, and she has been sidelined since then.

Although returning to practice on Monday, Stewart is officially listed as out for the game against the Dream, as the game comes too soon for her return. However, she is expected to return at the end of this month, as the reigning champions look to clinch a playoff spot with less than 10 games remaining.

The Liberty (22-14) has fallen out of the top two in the standings after being there all season. They currently hold the fifth place and can close the gap with No. 2 seed Atlanta with a win on Saturday. New York's downfall has coincided with Stewart's injury, as the forward has been an instrumental part of the team since she arrived in 2023.

In Stewart's absence, the Liberty should turn to Leonie Fiebich and Kennedy Burke to replace her in the frontcourt. Furthermore, New York will also miss the services of Isabelle Harrison and Nyara Sabally, while Sabrina Ionescu is listed as questionable for the game on Saturday.

Where to watch New York Liberty vs. Atlanta Dream tonight?

The Eastern Conference game between the New York Liberty and Atlanta Dream is set to tip off at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT). The game will be broadcast live nationally on the CBS network. Additionally, fans can stream the game live online using the FuboTV app.

This will be the fourth and final game between the teams this term, with the Liberty winning two of the last three contests. In their previous meeting, New York earned a 79-72 win at Barclays Center, but the Dream have won their sole game against the Liberty in Atlanta this season.

Though a difficult matchup to predict, both teams are battling for the No. 2 spot and are expected to deliver an entertaining game.

