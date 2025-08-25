  • home icon
Is Breanna Stewart playing tonight against Connecticut Sun? Latest on New York Liberty forward's status (Aug. 25) 

By Avi Shravan
Published Aug 25, 2025 16:58 GMT
Breanna Stewart is expected to suit up and play against the Connecticut Sun on Monday. The Liberty forward has been out for 13 straight games with a bone bruise on her right knee. She last played in New York's 101-99 loss to the LA Sparks on July 26.

Ahead of the Sun game, Stewart spoke with Winsidr's Myles Ehrlich and shared her commitment to return to the court.

"Yeah, I'm going tonight," Stewart said. "I just want to be back with my team, and I'll try and help make things a little bit easier on all fronts, and know that this is important for our playoff push. I took the time I needed, and was on the training staff for the entire four weeks, but happy to be back."
Stewart has been a key contributor to the Liberty's success this season. She helped the franchise win nine consecutive games at the start of the season.

Stewie is averaging 18.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game on 46.9% shooting. Sabrina Ionescu is also set to return after missing a game. She suffered a left foot injury during New York's 91-85 loss to the Chicago Sky on Thursday.

Breanna Stewart outlines what she immediately brings to the Liberty after missing 13-games

Breanna Stewart has been out for almost a month, and the New York Liberty did not do well without her. They lost eight out of their last 13 games.

Stewart spoke to the press in a pregame media conference and was asked for her thoughts on the improvements she'll bring to her team.

"I think just energy, length, defensive presence, like just bringing us the versatility back on both ends to kind of pick up our pace a little bit, make sure we get rebounds so then we can get out and actually do what we do and run," Stewart said on Monday.
Stewart's return will have an impact on the Liberty's guards. Her presence would draw defenders to her and help the guards get good looks from the perimeter. Stewart would also be an asset in defensive plays and in collecting rebounds.

The New York-Connecticut game will be held at Barclays Center at 7:00 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Liberty Live.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
