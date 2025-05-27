Is Breanna Stewart playing tonight? Latest on 3x WNBA Champion's availability vs Golden State Valkyries (May 27)

New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart is available for her team’s upcoming game against the Golden State Valkyries. Stewart is off to a solid start in her third season with the New York Liberty, recording 17.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. She has also been efficient from the field, shooting 51.5%.

Stewart started her season scoring 25 points and grabbing eight rebounds against the Las Vegas Aces in a 92-78 win. She had 12 points, two rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals against the Chicago Sky on Friday. This was followed by 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists against the Indiana Fever on Saturday.

While Breanna Stewart is doing well, she is still some ways off her production from last season. Stewart made 38 appearances in 2024, recording 20.4 ppg, 8.5 rpg and 3.5 apg. She also led the Liberty to the WNBA Championship, averaging 19.4 ppg, 9.5 rpg and 3.6 apg in the playoffs.

With Natasha Cloud playing better than ever following her move to New York, Stewart’s game has had to take a backseat. Jonquel Jones has also taken a step forward, which has led to fewer touches for Stewart.

However, when the stakes are the highest, New York is sure to look toward their star duo of Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu.

"My knee’s good”: Breanna Stewart gives positive update on knee injury

Breanna Stewart underwent knee surgery before the 2025 WNBA season to address a meniscus tear. Coming into the new season, she was supposed to be on a minutes restriction. However, she has logged 29.3 minutes per game through the Liberty’s first three outings.

Speaking to Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe on Tuesday’s episode of the "A Touch More" podcast, Stewart provided a positive update on her knee:

“My knee’s good. I had surgery nine weeks ago. I was supposed to be on a minutes restriction today, it was supposed to be 22 minutes. I was at 22 minutes before I went back in, in the fourth. I was like, ‘Eeeeh.’ It’s fine."

(from 52:30 mark onwards)

Another reason behind the decline in Stewart’s production could be the lingering effects of her surgery. But, as Stewart revealed, her knee feels fine and she will be available for Tuesday’s game against Golden State.

