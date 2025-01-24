Is Breanna Stewart playing tonight vs Phantom BC? Latest on Mist BC star's status (Unrivaled 2025, Jan 24)

Mist Basketball Club will be glad to hear that Breanna Stewart is available to play against Phantom BC on Friday. Indeed, Mist BC has had a challenging start to their inaugural Unrivaled season, losing their first two games.

They played their first game in Unrivaled on Jan. 17, taking on Napheesa Collier's Lunar Owls, who secured a close win with a final score of 80-84. Breanna Stewart started that game alongside Courtney Vandersloot and Jewell Loyd.

Stewart had a tough day offensively, scoring only 6 points in that one, but she was effective on the defensive end. She also collected 14 rebounds and dished out two assists.

In their second game, Mist BC faced Kate Martin and Kayla McBride's Laces Basketball Club. Despite a strong effort, the Breanna Stewart-led squad lost the game with a final score of 63-43.

Stewart was more efficient in her second game, scoring 17 points, collecting 13 rebounds and dishing out 3 assists in her first double-double in the 3x3 league.

Meanwhile, Phantom BC have struggled as well, losing their first two games in the inaugural Unrivaled season as well.

Breanna Stewart shares two major Unrivaled milestones

Breanna Stewart highlighted two significant milestones that the 3x3 basketball league Unrivaled achieved on its opening night. The Mist BC star shared the Boardroom's Instagram post in her Instagram story, which detailed the viewership records Unrivaled broke.

On their opening night, the two games became the most-watched women's basketball games ever on TNT Sports, setting a new viewership record that is four times higher than the previous one.

Stewart shares Unrivaled's opening night achievements on her IG story. (Credits: @breannastewart30/Instagram)

Two years ago, Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier conceived the idea of Unrivaled, and after its successful launch, the league has shown immense potential for the future. Unrivaled has been a game-changer for WNBA players who previously had to travel overseas to earn extra money during the offseason.

Now, Unrivaled offers a fantastic alternative for players to make additional income while staying in the USA. Currently, 36 WNBA players are participating in Unrivaled, and if the league continues to break viewership records, that number is likely to increase soon.

