  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Is Brittney Griner playing tonight against the Chicago Sky? Latest on Atlanta Dream star (August 7)

Is Brittney Griner playing tonight against the Chicago Sky? Latest on Atlanta Dream star (August 7)

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Aug 07, 2025 10:30 GMT
Atlanta Dream v Dallas Wings - Source: Getty
Atlanta Dream v Dallas Wings - Source: Getty

In her first season with the Atlanta Dream, Brittney Griner has made her presence felt on the defensive end while also chipping in on the offensive side. Over the past week, however, Griner's availability has been compromised due to a neck injury.

Ad

Ahead of the Dream's Thursday matchup with the Chicago Sky, multiple outlets have reported that Griner is unlikely to see action inside Wintrust Arena.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The neck injury that threatens to keep the 6-foot-9 center out of action on Thursday has thus far sidelined her in the Dream's last two games: a showdown with her former team Phoenix last Friday and a battle against Washington this past Sunday.

Prior to this two-game absence, Griner had missed just two games all season. Though her numbers thus far in Atlanta have not matched her stellar output of years past, she does lead the team in blocks (1.1 per game) while also ranking second in rebounds (5.6 boards a night).

Ad

This year, Atlanta (18-11) has emerged as a strong playoff contender, constantly threatening to knock the New York Liberty (19-10) off the top of the Eastern Conference standings. Among the teams in the East, the Dream are second in defensive rating, a category that Griner has certainly contributed to.

However, her injury woes do not bode well for the Dream's chances in the postseason. In order to go far in the 2025 playoffs, Atlanta needs their key rotation pieces in good health. That includes their 10-time All-Star and seven-time All-Defensive Team selection.

Ad

Brittney Griner gets ejected after getting called for two techs in matchup vs Wings

Before Griner missed games due to injury, she was embroiled in some controversy in the Dream's road game against the Dallas Wings on July 30.

Early on in the third quarter of this matchup, Griner got ejected after receiving two technical fouls in a row. During this sequence, the 12-year pro got uncomfortably close to one of the game officials.

Ad

Though Griner did not get to finish the game, the Dream was able to secure the 88-85 victory. She tallied four points, four rebounds, one assist, and one block prior to her ejection.

About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications