Is Brittney Griner playing tonight against the Chicago Sky? Latest on Atlanta Dream star (August 7)

In her first season with the Atlanta Dream, Brittney Griner has made her presence felt on the defensive end while also chipping in on the offensive side. Over the past week, however, Griner's availability has been compromised due to a neck injury.Ahead of the Dream's Thursday matchup with the Chicago Sky, multiple outlets have reported that Griner is unlikely to see action inside Wintrust Arena.The neck injury that threatens to keep the 6-foot-9 center out of action on Thursday has thus far sidelined her in the Dream's last two games: a showdown with her former team Phoenix last Friday and a battle against Washington this past Sunday.Prior to this two-game absence, Griner had missed just two games all season. Though her numbers thus far in Atlanta have not matched her stellar output of years past, she does lead the team in blocks (1.1 per game) while also ranking second in rebounds (5.6 boards a night).This year, Atlanta (18-11) has emerged as a strong playoff contender, constantly threatening to knock the New York Liberty (19-10) off the top of the Eastern Conference standings. Among the teams in the East, the Dream are second in defensive rating, a category that Griner has certainly contributed to.However, her injury woes do not bode well for the Dream's chances in the postseason. In order to go far in the 2025 playoffs, Atlanta needs their key rotation pieces in good health. That includes their 10-time All-Star and seven-time All-Defensive Team selection.Brittney Griner gets ejected after getting called for two techs in matchup vs WingsBefore Griner missed games due to injury, she was embroiled in some controversy in the Dream's road game against the Dallas Wings on July 30.Early on in the third quarter of this matchup, Griner got ejected after receiving two technical fouls in a row. During this sequence, the 12-year pro got uncomfortably close to one of the game officials.Though Griner did not get to finish the game, the Dream was able to secure the 88-85 victory. She tallied four points, four rebounds, one assist, and one block prior to her ejection.