Is Brittney Griner playing tonight against Phoenix Mercury? Latest on Dream star’s availability (Aug. 1)

The Atlanta Dream could be playing their upcoming clash against the Phoenix Mercury without Brittney Griner. Ahead of the Aug. 1 contest at Gateway Center, the Dream added Griner to their injury report, listing her as doubtful due to a neck injury.Griner has been fairly fit throughout the 2025 season, missing two of 27 games. She missed both games early in the campaign, getting ruled out for the Dream’s back-to-back games during the final week of May.The 34-year-old was sidelined for the clashes against the Connecticut Sun and the LA Sparks on May 25 and 27 due to left knee issues. However, Allisha Gray and Co. faced no difficulties in winning by an average differential of 15 points.Since then, Brittney Griner has been available for all games, but during Atlanta’s latest clash against the Dallas Wings, Griner’s night came to a premature end.In the opening minutes of the third period, Brittney Griner was called for a foul while battling with Haley Jones for a rebound. She wasn’t amused by the call, voicing her frustrations and shouting expletives towards referee Angelica Suffren. Shortly after physically bumping Suffren, Griner was called for a second technical foul, resulting in an ejection.Grinner was forced to exit the game after recording four points and four rebounds in 16 minutes of playing time. Despite being battle-tested by the Wings, Atlanta came through with an 88-85 victory.Griner, statistically, is in the midst of her worst season. She's averaging career lows across several major statistical categories, averaging 10.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 1.2 steals + blocks.Apart from Brittney Griner, the Dream have also added Jordin Canada and Rhyne Howard, listing them as questionable (illness) and out (knee), respectively.Where to watch Phoenix Mercury vs Atlanta Dream?The Phoenix Mercury vs Atlanta Dream will be available for live broadcast on ION. Fans can also stream the game via the WNBA League Pass and the FUBO app/website (regional restrictions may apply).The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT) on Friday, Aug. 1, at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia.