Is Cameron Brink playing tonight against Connecticut Sun? Latest on the Sparks rookie forward’s availability (June 13)

Cameron Brink is not available to play in the Los Angeles Sparks vs. Connecticut Sun matchup on Sunday. The number two pick from the 2024 draft has not suited up once for her team this year, as she is in rehab from the season-ending injury she suffered last campaign. According to John W. Davis from the Long Beach Press, Brink is expected to come back before the end of July.

Ad

The Sparks center tore her ACL in a game against the Sun in June 2024. Since then, the former second pick has been in rehab and preparing to make her return. She also missed out on the opportunity to play in the inaugural Unrivaled season. Cameron Brink had signed with the Lunar Owls BC from the 3x3 basketball league and was expected to play for them in the very first Unrivaled season.

Ad

Trending

However, a few weeks before the 3x3 league's first game, Brink decided to prioritize her recovery and get back to her 100 percent before lacing up her sneakers.

The Sparks acquired Kelsey Plum during the offseason with hopes of pairing her with the former No. 2 pick. However, that dream has yet to be realized as Brink is expected to stay away from the court for a little longer.

Cameron Brink has made the most out of her WNBA off-time

It has been officially more than a year since Cameron Brink last played for the Sparks. Her injury has given her a lot of off-time from the league, and while it's not what she would have wanted, the Sparks star has made the most out of the setback.

Ad

Brink carefully expanded her image and brand and bagged deals from various sponsors, including the beauty brand Urban Decay and sneaker company New Balance.

She also got engaged in Paris to her fiancé Ben Felter on Sept. 30, 2024. She also released a podcast, "Straight to Cam," which she hosts alongside Steph Curry's sister, Sydel Curry-Lee.

The podcast has featured many notable guests from the basketball and pop culture world. It has grown to have more than 17,000 subscribers on YouTube and serves as a platform for celebrities to express their thoughts, tell their stories and connect with their fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More