Is Cameron Brink playing tonight against Dallas Wings? Latest on LA Sparks forward's status (Aug. 15) 

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Aug 15, 2025 11:00 GMT
LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink is expected to be available to play on Friday against the Dallas Wings. The two teams will face off at College Park Center, and Brink's fitness has been a topic of discussion leading up to the game.

Brink has been a key player for the Sparks since her debut last season, but injuries have plagued her throughout her WNBA career. After being sidelined with an ACL injury for much of the past year, she made her return earlier this month. However, she experienced another injury scare on Tuesday.

The forward's availability was uncertain after she missed the second half of her team's 105-97 loss to the New York Liberty at Crypto.com Arena. Brink played for only five minutes in that game, during which she scored two points and grabbed three rebounds. However, she is expected to play on Friday against the Wings, as she is no longer listed on the injury report.

Since her return from the ACL injury, Brink has featured in seven games so far, averaging 12.9 minutes per game. During that period, she has recorded 6.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks, while shooting 55.5% from the field.

Brink participated in the Sparks' training on Thursday and is expected to start from the bench, as she has in previous games. The young star has been gradually reintegrated into the lineup this season while the Sparks continue their fight for a playoff spot. Currently, Los Angeles holds a record of 15-17 and is in ninth place. A victory could potentially land them in the final playoff position.

Where to watch Los Angeles Sparks vs Dallas Wings tonight?

The LA Sparks will begin their two-game away stretch with a game against the Dallas Wings on Friday. The inter-conference game is scheduled for tip-off at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT). Fans can watch the game live on the ION network, while fans online can live stream the game by purchasing a WNBA League Pass on WNBA.com.

This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season. In their previous matchup, the Sparks won decisively with a score of 93-79. Although the teams have experienced different levels of success this season, the upcoming game is anticipated to be exciting, as both teams will be eager to secure a victory.

Edited by Veer Badani
