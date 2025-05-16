Is Cameron Brink playing tonight against the Golden State Valkyries? Latest injury update on Sparks star (May 16)

It's been a year since Cameron Brink made her debut in the WNBA as part of the highly touted 2024 draft class. Just 15 games into her WNBA career, the LA Sparks rookie sustained an ACL injury that forced her to sit out the rest of her rookie season.

On Friday, the Sparks will open their 2025 season against the Golden State Valkyries. Brink, however, will be out for this game as she continues to recover from her torn ACL. Hours before this game is set to take place at Chase Center, Sparks beat writer John W. Davis tweeted that Brink would be sidelined, along with guard Julie Allemand (who is also dealing with knee issues).

Sparks fans, then, will have to wait longer before they see Brink once again contributing to their team's cause. In 15 games last season, Brink averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game.

Still, the Sparks' frontcourt remains a highly talented one as Dearica Hamby and Rae Burrell hold down the fort. Fans are also curious to see how newly acquired star Kelsey Plum, who joined the team via a blockbuster trade this past offseason, will thrive in her new environment.

The acquisition of Plum and the eventual return of Brink could help the Sparks pull off a more respectable finish this time around. Last season, the team's 8-32 record was the worst regular season performance in the entire league.

Cameron Brink provides update on recovery as WNBA season approaches: "Step by step"

This past Wednesday, WNBA writer Sara Jane Gamelli went on X to post an update regarding the progress of the 6-foot-4 forward:

"Cam Brink said she feels 'great' and is taking it 'step by step,'" Gamelli tweeted. "'I'm thankful that I'm not getting any pressure from the org. The Sparks are doing a really good job of just supporting me fully through this process.'"

To the credit of the Sparks organization, they are apparently not giving Brink a hard time when it comes to her recuperation. Certainly, a Sparks lineup with a fully recovered Brink poses a threat that the rest of the WNBA can't ignore.

