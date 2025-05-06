Is Cameron Brink playing tonight against the Golden State Valkyries? Latest on LA Sparks star's status for 2025 WNBA preseason game (May 6)

The LA Sparks will get back on the court on Tuesday night to get their preseason started. They will face off against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center for the Valkyries' first-ever game, and while it's a dress rehearsal, it will still draw plenty of eyeballs.
Unfortunately, the new-look Sparks will most likely be without one of their most promising and popular players. Star center Cameron Brink tore her ACL just 15 games into her rookie season, and she has yet to get back on the court.
Brink has been putting in the work to make her return, but she has yet to be cleared, and there have been no updates about her potentially suiting up. That means that she's not going to play on Tuesday, and the fans will have to wait a little longer.
Cameron Brink could be back in June
Brink tore her ACL in the first quarter of a road game against the Connecticut Sun on June 18. Those injuries usually take around a year to heal, and given that she hasn't experienced any setbacks, she's still on that timeline.
Holly Rowe of ESPN reported during the WNBA Draft that Brink was doing very well and had made big progress in her recovery, but she's still expected to be sidelined until June at the very earliest:
“Checking in with her and her people today, she said she’s doing really well in rehab. She is so blessed to be working with some of the best in the business, Susan Borchardt and Curtis Borchardt of The Athlete Blueprint are helping with her rehab.
"Sources close to the Sparks have told me she is likely to return around June before the All-Star break. So Cameron Brink, one of those bright young stars, looks to be back on the court soon for the LA Sparks.”
Brink's rim protection will be crucial
The Sparks added veteran talent by trading for Kelsey Plum and getting Mercedes Russell and Emma Cannon, but Brink's return will also make a huge impact for this team.
She averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 2.3 blocks per game as a rookie, and she was the second-best shot-blocker in the entire league behind only A'ja Wilson.