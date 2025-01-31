Is Cameron Brink playing tonight against Laces BC? Latest on Lunar Owls star's status (Unrivaled 2025, Jan 31)

LA Sparks guard Cameron Brink remains sidelined and will not participate in the Lunar Owls' game against the Laces BC on Friday. Brink, who joined the Owls through a wild-card selection, is still recovering from a torn ACL injury she sustained during her rookie WNBA season.

Brink is expected to make her Unrivaled debut in 2026 after she filled the first wildcard spot with a multiyear deal with the unbeaten Lunar Owls.

In her absence, the Lunar Owls have gone unbeaten, having won four consecutive games so far in the tournament. Co-founder Napheesa Collier has led the Owls brilliantly, as she tops the league in scoring, rebounding and blocks.

Brink's season-ending injury occurred during a game against the Connecticut Sun in June 2024. She had a successful surgery in July and was excited to be invited to the tournament.

"It means a lot to be here and that the Unrivaled team and people want me here to see what's going on for next year," Brink said after being selected as a wildcard. "It's a great opportunity. [Unrivaled] invited me, so I said why not take advantage of being around the best players [and] have great teammates. I hope to get stronger and advance in my recovery process."

The 2024 No. 2 draft pick averaged 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game for the Sparks.

Emotional Cameron Brink gets sensitive when questioned about injury recovery

Cameron Brink shared her thoughts on her injury recovery in the debut episode of her podcast "Straight to Cam," which was released on Tuesday. Brink, joined by co-host Sydel Curry-Lee, discussed her response to a reporter's question about her progress in recovering from a torn ACL.

Brink shared that during a media event for Unrivaled, she was repeatedly asked by reporters about her playing status. She admitted to Sydel Curry-Lee that she's sensitive about discussing her injury and became emotional when a reporter pressed her for more details on her recovery.

“I was doing some media for press when I was in Miami for Unrivaled and three different reporters asked me if I was playing,” Cameron Brink said on her podcast. “And honestly, looking back on it, I'm very sensitive. This has been the hardest thing I've ever had to go through ... I just get very emotional about it" (1:05:45).

The road to recovery from a torn ACL is a lengthy one and fans of the former UCLA standout will be hoping for a successful rehabilitation ahead of her sophomore WNBA season. Cameron Brink entered the league with lofty expectations and is poised to become a cornerstone player for the LA Sparks for years to come.

