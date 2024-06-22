Is Cameron Brink playing tonight against New York Liberty? Latest on the Sparks rookie forward’s availability (June 22)

Cameron Brink will not be available for the LA Sparks against the New York Liberty on Saturday. The No. 2 pick of this year’s WNBA Draft wasn’t also with the team when it first faced the same opponents two nights ago. Brink reportedly flew back to Los Angeles after suffering a nasty ACL injury against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday.

Brink’s injury made it three players for the Sparks who are on the inactive list heading into the rematch with the Liberty. Azura Stevens and Julie Allemand will be in street clothes for the encounter. The injury-plagued team will likely have a rough night against a group that has just lost once in its last 10 games.

The LA Sparks were already on a three-game losing streak before Brink tore her ACL. They have now lost five straight games before their second showdown this season with last year’s WNBA championship finalists.

What happened to Cameron Brink?

Four minutes into the game against the Connecticut Sun, Cameron Brink went down with what looked like a gruesome injury. She spent several minutes on the floor before some of her teammates and the training staff helped her stand up. The former Stanford star grimaced as she gingerly walked to the tunnel leading into the locker room.

Less than 24 hours later, the LA Sparks announced that she had torn her ACL and would be out for the rest of the season. The news was a big blow to the Sparks and to Team USA, which had named her to the 3x3 squad that will compete in the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Brink, who won MVP in the 2023 3x3 FIBA World Cup tournament, was supposed to anchor the Americans in this year’s competition.

The injury also ended Brink’s maiden WNBA campaign. She might have been a finalist for the Rookie of the Year award before the unfortunate incident happened.

When will Cameron Brink return?

The LA Sparks announced that she will not return this season but will likely be ready for next year’s training camp.

Where to watch the LA Sparks vs New York Liberty game?

Barclays Center will again play host in the rematch between the LA Sparks and New York Liberty. ESPN will air the game on national TV, while basketball fans can also stream the action by subscribing to the WNBA League Pass.

