Is Chelsea Gray playing tonight against Indiana Fever? Latest on Aces point guard's status (May 25)

The Las Vegas Aces are taking a cautious approach with Chelsea Gray's injury. The point guard has not played since injuring her foot in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals against the New York Liberty. The defending champions are now gearing up for an exciting matchup against rising star Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.

Although the Aces have not provided a definitive update on Gray's injury, she's expected to remain sidelined tonight.

The Aces started the season strong, securing a nine-point win against the Phoenix Mercury in their opener and a seven-point victory over the LA Sparks before falling to the Mercury by 10 points.

They now face the Fever, who just claimed their first win of the season by rallying to defeat the Sparks.

In Gray's absence, A'ja Wilson continues to lead the Aces, averaging team-highs of 24.3 points and 12.0 rebounds per game. Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum have taken on ball-handling duties effectively, averaging 8.3 and 5.0 apg, respectively. Both are also key scorers, with Young averaging 22.7 ppg and Plum averaging 21.0 ppg.

Despite the rest of the team stepping up, the Aces undoubtedly miss Chelsea Gray, who averaged 15.3 points, 7.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game last season.

What the Chelsea Gray and the Aces have said about her return timetable

Chelsea Gray, who won the WNBA Finals MVP award in 2022, is one of the Aces' most trusted veterans. The Aces are contending with her injury and the retirement of Candace Parker.

Before their second game of the season, Gray mentioned that both she and the team did not want to rush her recovery but assured that she will be back this season.

"You don’t want to play when you’re rushing yourself back into shape. So, I don’t really have a timetable. But I’ve seen [rumors] that I’m out for the year, and that’s just not true," she said.

“I’m good. We’re just taking our time with it. It’s a long season. And if I’m lucky enough to be selected for the Olympics, it’s longer.”

Gray, who is now in her 10th WNBA season, has been rehabbing since the injury during the recent finals run. She spent the offseason rehabbing and participating in USA Basketball camps, but not actively playing.

Aces coach Becky Hammon emphasized that while Chelsea Gray remains out, the team isn't looking for an exact replacement for her. Instead, they want the team to collaborate and adapt to her absence.

"We're going to keep the ship afloat until Chelsea gets back. I've told them it's not going to be any one person; I don't want anyone to try to be Chelsea."