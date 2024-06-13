Las Vegas Aces veteran guard Chelsea Gray is listed as questionable for the matchup against the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday. The Las Vegas Aces are currently on a three-game losing streak and Gray's absence will be felt more than ever.

The veteran guard has not played in a single game since Game 3 of the WNBA finals. In her absence, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young have been handed responsibility for the Aces' backcourt.

Aces' rookie Kate Martin got the opportunity to start a few games due to Gray's injury. Initially, Kelsey and Jackie filled in well for Gray, but as the season went on, other teams began to counter the Plum-Jackie backcourt duo and take advantage of the absence of an elite guard even more.

What happened to Chelsea Gray?

Chelsea Gray suffered an injury in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals last season while guarding Liberty star Breanna Stewart. She limped off the court and did not return; following the injury, she was sidelined for the Game 4 victory.

Gray has not returned this season and was sidelined for all of the Aces' matches alongside Kierstan Bell, who is also nursing a leg injury.

Gray's injury details have not been revealed, and all we know is that she injured the lower part of her left leg. The Aces' veteran guard had to walk for the whole offseason. She was allowed to remove the boot when sitting courtside for Aces games, but she had to put it back on whenever she went out in public.

When will Chelsea Gray return?

There is no clear timetable for the return of Gray as of now. Given the limited details of her injury, she was expected to make a return to the starting lineup this season. It is still early in the season for the Aces and Gray is expected to return mid-season.

Gray is also named to the Women's Team USA squad for the Paris Olympics in 2024.

