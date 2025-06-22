Is DiJonai Carrington playing today vs. Washington Mystics? Latest on Wings star's status (June 22)

DiJonai Carrington is listed as probable for Sunday’s game against the Washington Mystics. The Dallas Wings guard is dealing with an injury to her ribs, but her participation in Sunday’s game is seemingly not in doubt. She has been in fine form this season, averaging 11.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

The Wings have four other players listed on their injury report for Sunday’s game. Maddy Siegrist has been diagnosed with an anterolateral tibial plateau fracture and is expected to be out for the foreseeable future. Luisa Geiselsoder is also out with international obligations.

Tyasha Harris underwent a procedure on her left knee and will miss the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season. Lastly, Teaira McCowan is also away from the team to participate in the upcoming EuroBasket tournament.

Trending

Expand Tweet

DiJonai Carrington was available for the team’s last game on Friday. She had an off night, recording five points, nine rebounds and one assist on 2-for-9 shooting. She was also active in Tuesday’s game against the Golden State Valkyries. She recorded eight points, four rebounds and four assists on 1-for-9 shooting.

Wings coach Chris Koclanes reveals the reason behind taking DiJonai Carrington out of the starting lineup

DiJonai Carrington has come off the bench in the last two games, having been a starter for the first 12 matchups. Speaking about it on Tuesday, Wings coach Chris Koclanes revealed his reason for benching Carrington:

"Yeah. Decided to make a change to the lineup, as we continue to search for the right combinations, and the right start."

“Just conversations throughout with DiJonai, with our team. And just felt it was the right time to make a change and give Aziaha [James] a look."

Aziaha James started against the Connecticut Sun. She had a stellar game, recording 17 points, five rebounds and five assists on 5-for-7 shooting. Switching the lineup has also proven to be beneficial for the team, as the Wings have finally managed to string together two wins.

They defeated the Connecticut Sun on Friday and the Golden State Valkyries on Tuesday. The Wings are expected to start Arike Ogunbowale, Aziaha James, Paige Bueckers, NaLyssa Smith and Myisha Hines-Allen against the Washington Mystics on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More