Is Hailey Van Lith playing tonight against Minnesota Lynx? Latest on Chicago Sky rookie’s availability (May 6) | 2025 WNBA preseason

Hailey Van Lith will play against the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday. The Chicago Sky rookie is expected to see action in her team’s only preseason appearance at home. A win by the Sky against one of the favorites to win the championship will keep them unbeaten before the regular season tipoff.

Sky coach Tyler Marsh could give the No. 11 pick in this year’s draft more playing time in her second WNBA game. Van Lith played a little over 13 minutes on Friday against the Brazilian women’s national basketball team. The former TCU star contributed seven points, five assists and three rebounds to help the Sky beat up the South Americans 89-62.

Angel Reese, who played with Hailey Van Lith at LSU during the 2023-24 season, expressed her excitement following their reunion in Chicago. When the backup guard scored her first WNBA points, the All-Star forward stood on the sidelines to cheer for her.

Hailey Van Lith looks to improve as a point guard in Chicago

The Chicago Sky added veterans Ariel Atkins and Courtney Vandersloot to run the offense. Atkins and Vandersloot, former All-Stars, will likely get the majority of the minutes at both guard positions for new coach Tyler Marsh. By drafting Hailey Van Lith, Marsh gets a third option who can handle the reins of the offense.

After struggling in her only season at LSU, Van Lith had a renaissance playing a pro-style offense at TCU. Van Lith averaged 11.6 points, 3.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game with the Tigers before playing for the Horned Frogs. At TCU, she improved to 17.9 PPG, 5.4 APG and 4.6 RPG, key reasons she went in the first round.

Now that she is with the Sky, here’s what she had to say in an interview with the Chicago Tribune after the draft:

“No. 1, the most that I’ve grown from my season at LSU is finding out fully what Hailey Van Lith as a point guard looks like.”

Tyler Marsh has given her the keys to the offense when the starters are out. Against Brazil on Friday, she had five assists, tied with Courtney Vandersloot for most on the team.

Marsh could give Hailey Van Lith more minutes at point guard on Tuesday against the veteran Minnesota Lynx. Vandersloot and Atkins have proven themselves in the pros. Perhaps Marsh would want to see how the rookie adapts to a physical Lynx perimeter defense led by Courtney Williams.

