Is Hailey Van Lith playing tonight against Minnesota Lynx? Latest on Sky star's availability for Preseason Game (May 10)

Chicago Sky rookie Hailey Van Lith will be gearing up to play her third game in Sky colors when they take on the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday. Starting on the bench in two preseason games, Van Lith should be a substitute once again as the Sky travel to the North Star State.

After beating the Minnesota Lynx in Chicago in their last preparatory game, the Chicago Sky will travel north for the reverse fixture as they look to end their preseason undefeated. Having beaten the Brazil national team and the Lynx, Hailey Van Lith has played a part in both games.

The former LSU and TCU star was selected by the Sky as the 11th pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft as she reunites with Angel Reese once again. The duo was a force to be reckoned with during their time with the Tigers and will look to formulate the same chemistry in the league.

In two games, Van Lith has averaged 15 minutes, recording five points and as many assists. She played 13 minutes on her debut, in an 89-62 win over Brazil, recording seven points, five assists and four rebounds. Shealso had a +11 net change while on the court, showcasing her positive influence.

Against the Minnesota Lynx, Van Lith received more minutes from coach Tyler Marsh, as she was on the court for 17 minutes. However, her outing against the Lynx wasn't as fruitful, as she scored just three points and dished out five assists.

Hailey Van Lith expresses her thoughts about joining forces with Angel Reese after being drafted to the Chicago Sky

After a successful year-long stint together at LSU, Hailey Van Lith and Angel Reese have reunited in the WNBA this season. Van Lith was selected by the Chicago Sky in the 2025 WNBA Draft and will rejoin forces with Reese as the duo looks to reignite their on-court chemistry.

Van Lith expressed her thoughts on Reese and playing together after her selection in the Draft. Explaining how she had been in touch with her former teammate despite both leaving LSU last year, she said:

"Angel has maintained contact with me this whole past year since she's been in the league, and I transferred. I really appreciate her, we have a really mature relationship, a very mutual respect relationship where we both have respect for each other's game, and also the character and person we are off the court. Mostly, I am just excited to get tonbe around her again."

Hailey Van Lith spent a year with Angel Reese at LSU, where the duo reached the Elite Eight. Following their loss in the competition, Reese declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft, while Van Lith transferred to Texas Christian University.

