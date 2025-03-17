Is Kahleah Copper playing tonight against Vinyl BC? Exploring Rose BC star's availability for Unrivaled championship game (March 17)

Rose BC is set to face Vinyl BC in the winner-takes-all Unrivaled championship game on Monday, but they will have to compete without Kahleah Copper. Copper has been sidelined since early February due to a right leg injury.

According to the official game status reports released on Thursday, Copper has been ruled out for the remainder of Unrivaled’s inaugural season. She had been one of Rose BC’s most dynamic scorers, leaving the team to lean heavily on Chelsea Gray during their run to the final.

Gray delivered in spectacular fashion during their semifinal showdown against Laces BC, putting on a historic performance with 39 points — setting an Unrivaled record — alongside four assists and three rebounds while shooting 15-for-23.

With Gray leading the way, Rose BC held off Laces BC, who were led by Alyssa Thomas with 20 points, Tiffany Hayes with 16 and Kayla McBride with 12.

As Kahleah Copper watched her team advance to the final behind Gray’s heroics, she expressed her excitement on X (formerly Twitter).

“LAKEISHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!!!!!” she posted, referencing Gray’s middle name.

Later, after Angel Reese tweeted about her pride in Rose BC’s performance, Copper reposted it and wrote:

“Man. y’all have no idea.”

Recapping Kahleah Copper’s Unrivaled run

Kahleah Copper’s Unrivaled season was cut short, playing less than a month for Rose BC in the league’s inaugural season. However, despite her absence, her team has made it to the championship game and is just one win away from the title.

During her brief but impactful run in the 3-on-3 league, Copper had several standout performances. In her debut against Vinyl BC, she exploded for 24 points on 8-for-15 shooting, marking her highest-scoring game of the season.

She followed that with a 14-point, seven-rebound effort against Lunar Owls and an 18-point, four-rebound performance against Mist BC.

Her lowest-scoring outing came against Laces BC, where she managed just eight points on 3-for-12 shooting. However, she bounced back in the next game with 10 points and nine rebounds before closing out her Unrivaled campaign with back-to-back 21-point performances.

With her Unrivaled season now over, Copper shifts her focus to the upcoming WNBA season, where she and the Phoenix Mercury will look to compete for a championship after bolstering their roster with key acquisitions, including Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally.

