Is Kate Martin playing tonight against the Lunar Owls? Latest on Laces BC star's availability (Unrivaled 2025, Jan 31)

Kate Martin has helped the Laces BC maintain their undefeated streak in Unrivaled. On Friday, the Laces will face their toughest test to date as they take on Lunar Owls BC, which also boasts a 4-0 record. Will "Money" Martin suit up for her team in this battle of unbeaten clubs?

Good news for Laces fans: The sweet-shooting guard is indeed expected to suit up against the Owls. Just as she's done in the Laces' previous games, Martin will provide much-needed backup for Kayla McBride. Averaging 10.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game, the 6-foot guard brings hustle on both ends of the floor.

Trending

Martin had a rousing debut in Unrivaled when she grabbed 10 boards to lead her team in rebounding as they defeated Phantom BC 86-48. For good measure, she added 12 points and shot 40% from beyond the arc. Martin, however, could not sustain her shooting form against Mist BC in their second game, as she made just two field goals and missed all her two-point attempts.

Though "Money" would improve her percentage in two-point field goals over the next couple of games, it was her outside shooting that took a dip. In their third game, against Vinyl BC, Martin had 11 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist and shot 5-for-11 from the field, making just one three-pointer. Three days later, she would again shoot 1-for-5 from deep and score just seven points, her lowest scoring output of the season.

Though her shooting percentages and scoring have been inconsistent, Martin's floor spacing and hustle are unwavering qualities of her hardcourt performance. Both will be badly needed by the Laces as they go up against league co-founder Napheesa Collier, Allisha Gray, Skylar Diggins-Smith and the rest of the Lunar Owls.

Kate Martin named brand ambassador of company specializing in women's apparel

Even before she squares off against the Lunar Owls inside the Unrivaled facility, Martin is already making waves this week.

On Thursday, Athleta — one of the leading brands in women's performance activewear — announced Martin and fellow Unrivaled player Lexie Hull as its newest brand ambassadors.

"Women’s sports in one word: unstoppable," read the caption of Athleta's announcement on Instagram. "From record-breaking @wnba viewership, sold-out arenas, and now, the start of the history-making @unrivaledbasketball. We’re proud to power this momentum by welcoming @lexiehulll and @katemartin to the #PowerOfShe Collective."

Martin will look to be unstoppable as she and the rest of the Laces BC face off against the Lunar Owls BC this weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback