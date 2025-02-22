Is Kate Martin playing tonight against Lunar Owls? Latest on Laces star's status (Unrivaled 2025, Feb. 22)

Laces BC star Kate Martin's availability for tonight's game against the Lunar Owls is still uncertain. The former Hawkeyes captain missed her team's last match against Phantom BC, raising concerns about her return. As a key player for the Laces, her presence is crucial, but it remains unclear if she can compete against the league leaders.

The Lunar Owls have been the team to beat in the inaugural season of the 3x3 Unrivaled league, with co-owner Napheesa Collier's team having a commanding campaign. They currently hold an 8-1 record and a 2.5-game lead. However, their first defeat of the season came against Rose BC on Friday, offering hope to their challengers.

Laces BC are currently in second place and aiming to close the gap with a win against the Owls. This will be a tough challenge for the Laces, as they are dealing with an injury crisis. Jackie Young, Tiffany Hayes, Alyssa Thomas and Kate Martin missed their recent 75-68 victory over Phantom BC. While Young and Hayes are expected to return for the next game, Thomas and Martin remain sidelined due to injuries to their right and left legs, respectively.

Martin who signed with the WNBA's new expansion team in December, has been an important player for the Laces this year. The guard averages 7.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game while clocking an average of 11 minutes in her six appearances. Martin's influence has been a significant factor in the Laces currently sitting in second position. The team is hopeful for her quick return as they enter the second half of the season.

The extensive list of injuries has adversely impacted the Laces, leading to a cancellation of their game against Mist BC on Feb. 8 due to concerns over player fitness. In response to this crisis, they have signed two relief players, Kiki Jefferson and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, to help address the situation.

Kate Martin's performance so far and where to watch tonight's game

Laces BC has been one of the most exciting teams to watch in the inaugural season of the Unrivaled league. With standout players like Jackie Young, Alyssa Thomas and Kayla McBride in their squad, the team has been a direct competitor to the league-leading Lunar Owls.

Despite the number of experienced talents in the squad, Kate Martin has emerged as a crucial piece of the puzzle, providing exceptional support from the bench. Martin showcased her importance to the team in their first-ever fixture against Phantom BC. In just 8 minutes on the court, she collected 10 rebounds and scored 9 points, including a game-winning dagger that earned her team an 83-48 win.

Additionally, the former Iowa star provides great support for Kayla McBride, who currently ranks second in most points scored with an average of 25.4 points per game.

Although Martin's participation in Saturday's game is uncertain, fans can still tune in to watch the game on TNT Sports or TruTV networks, while viewers online can live stream the game on MAX.

