Is Kate Martin playing tonight against Phantom BC? Latest on Laces BC star's availability (Feb. 18, 2025)

Kate Martin is expected to suit up as Unrivaled resumes its slate of games after the 1v1 tournament as part of the marquee event. The Golden State Valkyries guard and the Laces BC take on the Phantom BC on Tuesday. The Laces are the second-best team in the league with a 4-3 record below the unbeaten Lunar Owls.

Ad

Martin has been healthy throughout the tournament and will be expected to play barring any last-minute setback. The Laces have been riddled with injuries as Alyssa Thomas, Jackie Young and Tiffany Hayes were all sidelined with injury. This also led the organizers to cancel the game between the Laces BC and Vinyl BC earlier this month to ‘prioritize player health and safety.

Kate Martin impresses in Unrivaled stint

Kate Martin provided glimpses of what she could offer the Valkyries who drafted her in the 2024 WNBA Expansion Draft. In the ongoing 3x3 tournament, the former Iowa Hawkeyes guard averaged 7.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 11 minutes per game. She had a string of double-digit scores in the early stages of the edition to propel the Laces to a 3-0 run.

Ad

Trending

What has been a standout with Martin in the offseason action is her hustle, game-awareness, and solid defense. The guard had a similar run with the Las Vegas Aces before the rest of the guard-heavy side recovered to full health thereby seeing a sharp decline in minutes. The 24-year-old made 34 regular-season appearances with two starts for Las Vegas last season and averaged 2.6 points and 1.6 rebounds in 11.5 minutes per game.

Golden State will now benefit from a young and promising star who can be their primary floor general. The 18th overall pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft, Kate Martin will be the cynosure of all eyes when the Valkyries make their debut next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback