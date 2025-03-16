Is Kate Martin playing tonight against Rose BC? Latest on Laces BC star's availability for Unrivaled playoffs (March 16)

Laces BC star Kate Martin is out for her team’s upcoming game against Rose BC. Martin has had a bit of a difficult run in the Unrivaled League’s inaugural season. The 24-year-old is currently dealing with a lower leg injury that has limited her to just six appearances. Consequently, Martin won’t be suiting up for tonight’s game either.

The Golden State Valkyries guard made a solid impact off the bench this season, recording 7.0 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. Her presence will surely be missed tonight. But, that’s not all as the Laces BC could also be without Jackie Young who is currently listed as questionable due to illness.

Jackie Young is another player who has had tough luck in Unrivaled. Much like Martin, she too has only made six appearances, recording 15.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. With two of their guards out for tonight, the pressure will be on Kayla McBride who’ll be expected to carry a much heavier load on offense.

However, McBride might surprise everyone as she has been one of the best players in the league this season. The 32-year-old has made 13 appearances, recording, 22.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. Tiffany Hayes will also be one to look out for, having recorded 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists for the Laces this season.

It will take a special effort from these two for the Laces to have any hope of defeating Rose BC in the semifinals.

“It’s very fun”: Kate Martin on Unrivaled’s style of basketball

Before making her Unrivaled debut on Jan. 18, a reporter asked Kate Martin about her thoughts on Unrivaled’s style of 3x3 basketball. She gave a candid reply explaining the joy she gets out of this new format:

“It's very fun...You get exposed very quick on the defensive end if you're even one or two steps behind....it really feels like that childlike joy and love for the game." said Martin

Unfortunately, we didn’t get to see Kate Martin do a lot in Unrivaled this season. Hopefully, she’ll be healthy enough to put on a show during the next.

When and how to watch Laces BC vs Rose BC?

The Unrivaled semifinal match between Laces BC and Rose BC will kick off at the Wayfair Arena in Medley, Florida. This matchup takes place at 7:30 p.m. ET and can be watched live on truTV.

