Is Kate Martin playing tonight against the Roses BC? Latest on Laces BC star's availability (Unrivaled 2025, Feb,1)

Kate Martin is set to suit up for Lace BC on Saturday when it faces Rose BC in the Unrivaled tournament. The matchup is one of two games scheduled for the weekend.

Martin featured in the team's 75-73 loss to the Lunar Owls on Friday. The former Iowa Hawkeyes star struggled as she finished with four points, two rebounds and three turnovers.

The former Las Vegas Aces guard has had her fair share of injury challenges. The most notable was when she suffered a bruised Achilles tendon on July 16, during a game against the Chicago Sky.

Her Unrivaled team suffered its first defeat against the Lunar Owls, who are the last remaining unbeaten team in the tournament. Lace BC would be hoping to return to its winning ways when they face Rose BC.

The matchup is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST at Wayfair Arena in Miami, Florida. Fans can catch the game on truTV.

Kate Martin opens up on her new chapter with the Golden State Valkyries

Kate Martin’s rookie season didn’t go as planned with the Las Vegas Aces as she only played a limited role. She was picked by the Golden State Valkyries in the expansion draft.

While she is eager to reunite with former Aces coach Natalie Nakase, she talked about her expectations ahead of her sophomore season in an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle.

“I’m not going to change who I am as a player,” Martin said on Thursday. “I know I have a lot of things to work on and I always will, but I know I can score the ball if I need to, I know how to be a role player and how to step up when they ask me.”

The Valkyries will open their debut season against the LA Sparks on May 17 at 9:00 p.m. EST.

