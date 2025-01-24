Is Kate Martin playing tonight vs Vinyl BC? Latest on Laces star guard's availability (Unrivaled 2025, Jan 24)

Kate Martin is expected to suit up for Laces BC when they take on Vinyl BC on Friday night marquee showdown in Miami. The Golden State Valkyries star is one of the key cogs of the Laces outfit that's won both their games so far to stay unbeaten in the 3x3 tournament.

Martin has played both games so far, starting with a 12-point effort against Phantom, and following it up with a 10-point outing against the Mist. She has not been named in the team's injury report so far, making her available for the contest. For now, her teammate Jackie Young is out with a knee injury making her one of the two stars alongside Marina Mabrey to deal with the injury bug.

Sue Bird weighs in on Kate Martin and the Laces BC's unbeaten run so far in Unrivaled

Speaking on their 'A Touch More' show, the former WNBA legend Sue Bird and her fiance spoke about a string of topics while also weighing in on Martin and the Laces BC campaign in the ongoing tournament.

"This is a six-team league. So much is gonna change as it goes, but now the Laces have found themselves first. When I watch them play, they have found themselves first. They're 2-0, Jackie [Young] hasn't even played. Honestly, I knew AT [Alyssa Thomas] was gonna be a problem in this. It's the versatility in the playmaking."

Bird further praised Martin for nailing down a spot in the Laces outfit and do well while at it.

"But Kate Martin is kinda doing her thing too. This is a great team, a great role for Kate Martin."

Martin averages 9.0 minutes per game and has been propping up 11.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.5 steals per game. It remains to be seen if she can extend her good run of form as she gears up for her Valkyries stint this season.

