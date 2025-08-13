  • home icon
  • Is Kate Martin playing tonight against Washington Mystics? Latest on Golden State Valkyrie guard's status (Aug. 13) 

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Aug 13, 2025 11:30 GMT
Aug 11, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Valkyries guard Kate Martin (20) after a play against the Connecticut Sun during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
Golden State Valkyries guard Kate Martin is listed as questionable for her team's game against the Washington Mystics on Wednesday. The two teams are set to face each other at Care First Arena, and Martin's health has been a huge concern for the Valkyries.

The sophomore has been an important player for the Golden State off the bench this term. However, she could miss out on her first game with an injury this season against the Mystics, as she continues to recover from a back problem.

Martin sustained an injury during the last quarter of the Valkyries' game against the Connecticut Sun on Monday at Chase Center. The injury occurred while she was contesting a loose ball with Connecticut's Leila Lacan, who fell onto Martin's back while she was on the floor.

Although the injury is not severe and her status is listed as day-to-day, Natalie Nakase and her team seem to want to protect their guard amid their ongoing playoff battle. The Valkyries (16-15) are in seventh place and are hoping to continue their ascent, as the race for playoff places continues to heat up.

The guard has been an important part of their roster during their bid for the playoffs in their first season. Martin has featured in 30 of the Valkyries' 31 games so far, averaging 16.1 minutes per game. During that period, she has recorded 6.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game.

Joining the Vlakyries from the Aces during the expansion draft, Kate Martin is touted to be a future star for the Valkyries. However, she will likely miss out on the game against the Mystics, as she joins Kayla Thornton on the injury list.

Where to watch Golden State Valkyries vs Washington Mystics tonight?

The inter-conference game between the Golden State Valkyries and Washington Mystics is scheduled for tip-off at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT). Local fans can follow the action live on the Monumental Sports, KPIX 5 and KMAX 31 networks. Meanwhile, fans online can live stream the game by purchasing the WNBA League Pass on WNBA.com.

This will be the third meeting between the Valkyries and Mystics this season, with the last two games yielding a win for the Western team. A win for the Valkyries will see them shorten the gap to the Indiana Fever.

Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Edited by Veer Badani
