  Is Kayla Thornton playing tonight against Wings? Latest on Valkyries star's availability after All-Star break (July 25)

Is Kayla Thornton playing tonight against Wings? Latest on Valkyries star's availability after All-Star break (July 25)

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Jul 25, 2025 10:48 GMT
Is Kayla Thornton playing tonight against Wings? Latest on Valkyries star
Is Kayla Thornton playing tonight against Wings? Latest on Valkyries star's availability after All-Star break (Source: Imagn)

Kayla Thornton will miss her team's first game after the All-Star break on Friday with a lower leg injury. The Valkyries star was a part of the All-Star game but is listed as out for their game against the Dallas Wings at Chase Center.

Golden State's X (formerly Twitter) account announced the news on Thursday.

"Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton is undergoing evaluation for a lower leg injury. She will not play in tomorrow’s contest against the Dallas Wings," the caption read.
Thornton was a member of Team Clark, as she made her first All-Star appearance on Saturday. On the court for 25 minutes, the forward impressed in her debut. Recording a double-double, she scored 15 points and 11 assists, setting the record for most assists provided during an All-Star game.

Thornton’s exact injury date remains uncertain, but she’s set to undergo tests soon to determine its seriousness. A timeline for her return will be shared once the results are in. Until then, the team will be holding its breath — especially with a tough road stretch coming up after their matchup against Dallas.

The Valkyries are set to hit the East Coast to take on the Sun, Dream, Mystics and Sky, before wrapping the trip in Nevada against the Aces.

Having started all of Valkyries' 22 games this season, the former Liberty forward's absence will be a huge blow for her team. Thornton has been their guiding light this term, averaging 14.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. Her performances have helped the franchise put up a strong fight in their debut campaign, as they sit ninth in the standings and are well within the playoff race with a 10-12 record.

The Valkyries, winless in their last three outings, will be looking to bounce back as they host a struggling Wings squad. With Thornton sidelined, expect her minutes to be split between Janelle Salaun, Laeticia Amihere and Cecilia Zandalasini.

How to watch Dallas Wings vs. Golden State Valkyries

The Dallas Wings are set to take on the Golden State Valkyries at the Chase Center on Friday. The intra-conference game is scheduled to start at 10:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. PT).

This contest will be televised nationally on the ION networks and can be livestreamed by purchasing the WNBA League Pass on WNBA.com.

