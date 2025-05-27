Is Kelsey Plum playing tonight against the Atlanta Dream? Latest on Sparks star's availability (May 27) 

Kelsey Plum will be leading the LA Sparks once more in the 2025 WNBA season as they face the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday at Crypto Arena. Plum is expected to play in the game after leading the Sparks to their second win of the season against the Chicago Sky on Monday.

Plum has been impressive so far for the Sparks, averaging 24.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.4 steals per game in the first five matchups this season. In their last game against the Sky, she scored 28 points and eight assists to snap the Sparks’ three-game losing streak.

While Plum will play against the Dream, the Sparks will be missing prized sophomore Cameron Brink (knee) and Rae Burrell (leg).

Plum had a stellar debut for the Sparks in their season opener, where she recorded 37 points on top of six rebounds and five assists to mark her first game as the go-to guy in LA. Plum was picked up by the Sparks in the offseason with the expectation of leading the team to a playoff berth.

The Sparks face a Dream squad that has won their last two games, beating the Dallas Wings and Connecticut Sun.

The game is scheduled to tip off at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Kelsey Plum says she is on a ‘mission’ with LA Sparks

Kelsey Plum has been regarded as one of the best guards in the WNBA after helping the Las Vegas Aces win two championships in 2022 and 2023. With the Sparks, she is playing a new role, leading the youthful squad this season.

After the game against the Sky, Plum reaffirmed her role this season, saying that she is on a mission to lead the Sparks as she is now the team's go-to player.

“I’ve been on a mission since I came out of the womb…You’re just in a different position of being asked to hold more responsibility,” Plum said via LATimes.com.

“I’m here to win…I was trying to be patient in the first half, and then I knew I had to be a little more aggressive in the third quarter,” she said about pacing herself in the win against the Sky," she added.

Plum is expected to be the leader of a young Sparks team consisting of Rickea Jackson, Azura Stevens and Dearica Hamby.

The Sparks are seen to be even more complete once Cameron Brink returns from injury next month.

