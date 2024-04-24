Is Kelsey Plum still married to Darren Waller? Aces star's personal life explored

Longtime WNBA standout Kelsey Plum recently took to social media to update fans on her marriage to NFL player Darren Waller. The couple had been together since 2022, however, after a year of marriage, they filed a joint petition for divorce, as per TMZ.

This means that they've already agreed on how they will split their assets. In addition, neither pro athlete will be providing the other with alimony.

The TMZ report coincided with a social media tweet from Plum, which referred to the situation. The screenshot posted by Plum included a statement and a verse from the Bible.

"I’m devastated. I walked through fire for that man, but now I see it’s time to go. God has given me an incredible life, and I’m truly so grateful for the profound love from my family and friends.

“One day I’ll share my story, today is not that day. Thank you for the grace to process my pain, to forgive and move forward. Today and everyday I will continue to choose joy. Much love KP.”

Looking at the previous relationship rumors regarding Kelsey Plum and Darren Waller

While Kelsey Plum and Darren Waller have only now filed for divorce, the couple had recently been the subject of breakup rumors. Back in January, during the WNBA offseason following Plum and the Aces going back-to-back as WNBA champions, the couple was rumored to have split.

At the time, TMZ reported that the breakup rumors were flying as the result of a TikTok caption posted by the NFL standout. When asked about it, Kelsey Plum's then-husband indicated there was no split.

While there may not have been any truth to the rumors at the time, that has since changed. So far, Darren Waller has yet to release a statement on the matter.

The situation, of course, comes ahead of the start of the 2024-25 WNBA season. After the Apr. 15 draft, Plum and the rest of the Aces are scheduled to begin training camp on Apr. 28, with preseason games to follow on May 3.

Given the recent breakup in her personal life, it will be interesting to see whether the situation has an impact on Plum's play as she and the Aces look to three-peat.