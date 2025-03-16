Is Lexie Hull playing tonight against Laces BC? Latest on Rose BC star's availability for Unrivaled playoffs (March 16)

Rose BC star Lexie Hull is expected to play in her team’s upcoming semifinal game against Laces BC. Hull has been extremely consistent for Rose BC this season, playing in all 14 of their regular season games. She saw about 11.5 minutes of action per game, recording 6.2 points and 3.0 rebounds.

Hull’s numbers might not blow anyone away but she has shown up for Rose BC in times of need. She is a threat on the perimeter and also brings a lot of tenacity on defense, qualities that the team will need to defeat the Laces BC. So far, Hull has failed to score more than 10 points through her three appearances against the Laces.

However, with Angel Reese out due to a hand injury, Hull will undoubtedly have to carry a heavier load on offense. Her teammate, Chelsea Gray, is averaging 21.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game this season and she too will need to take it a step further to make up for Reese’s absence.

Rose BC is the only team that has managed to defeat the Lunar Owls this season. A rematch between the two during Unrivaled’s finals looks likely, but for that to happen they'll need big contributions from Lexie Hull and Co. Apart from Reese, the team will also be without Kahleah Cooper tonight.

It’ll be interesting to see what these two teams have in store for us during this crucial game.

Caitlin Clark had a hilarious response for Lexie Hull ahead of Unrivaled game

Lexie Hull took to her Instagram and shared pictures of the outfits she rocked while walking down Unrivaled’s tunnel ahead of games. Her Indiana Fever teammate, Caitlin Clark, saw her post and left a hilarious comment on it:

“Dude mix in an ab workout … probs would be smart,” wrote Clark

Check out her reaction below:

Caitlin Clark's comment on Lexie Hull's Instagram post

Hull and Clark seem to have a great relationship and have often been spotted together outside of the WNBA.

Where and how to watch Rose BC vs Laces BC?

The Rose BC vs Laces BC game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Mar. 16. The game will take place at the Wayfair Arena in Medley, Florida. Fans can catch the live broadcast of the matchup through TNT and truTV.

