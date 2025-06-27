Is Napheesa Collier playing tonight against Atlanta Dream? Latest injury update for reigning WNBA DPOY (June 27)

Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier is questionable to make her return on Friday against the Atlanta Dream. The reigning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year has been out for 10 days with a back injury. She sustained it on June 17 against the Las Vegas Aces.

According to Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve, Collier has been dealing with a bulging disk for years, which hasn't worsened but hasn't improved, either. Collier was questionable for Tuesday's loss against the Washington Mystics, too. She went through a shootaround but was eventually downgraded to out. The Lynx managed an 82-66 win against the LA Sparks on Saturday but fell 68-64 to Washington.

The Dream pose a significant challenge, especially with the likes of Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones in the frontcourt, which the Lynx might struggle to deal with without Collier. The MVP favorite has been sensational this year, averaging a league-high 24.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks in 11 appearances, shooting 52.4%, including 42.1% from 3.

Except for rebounds and steals, all other stats are career-highs for Napheesa Collier.

Napheesa Collier stats vs. Atlanta Dream

Napheesa Collier has played 15 games against the Atlanta Dream, averaging 17.3 ppg, 8.3 rpg and 3.5 apg, shooting 46.0%, including 31.1% from 3 and 85.0% from the free throw line.

The Dream have a much different core compared to last year and a new identity. It would be a solid opportunity for the Lynx to test themselves against a physical opponent that is top five in offensive and defensive ratings, boasting a 10-5 record.

How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs. Atlanta Dream?

WNBA League Pass will provide coverage of the Minnesota Lynx vs. Atlanta Dream game from 7:30 p.m. ET onwards at the Gateway Center Arena. The Dream are -1-point favorites with a -112 money line.

The game's eventual result could come down to Napheesa Collier's status. Her injury is what presumably marginally favors Atlanta to cause an upset.

