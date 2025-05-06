Is Napheesa Collier playing tonight against Chicago Sky? Latest on Minnesota Lynx star's status for 2025 WNBA preseason game (May 6)

Anticipation is building up across the basketball community as fans get ready for a showdown between Napheesa Collier and Angel Reese on the court. The Minnesota Lynx are set to tip off their preseason campaign on Tuesday with an away game against the Chicago Sky.
Ahead of the matchup, the Lynx shared a status report on Monday, which disclosed the two players out of contention. Diamond Miller (hip injury) and Jessica Shepard (groin injury) are the only ones sidelined, which means that Collier will be in action on the court.
It will mark the third year in a row that both teams will face each other in a preseason matchup. Last year, the Minnesota Lynx triumphed over the Chicago Sky in a 92-81 win at Target Center with Napheesa Collier contributing 17 points in the victory. Since being drafted by the Lynx in 2019 straight out of college, the WNBA veteran has gone on to make the team her own.
Now she will look to lead them again to a positive result against the Sky this year. Since the start of training camp, the 28-year-old has been fully immersed in practice sessions, which were on display in several posts shared by the team. The Lynx also shared videos of Napheesa Collier and her teammates arriving in Chicago ahead of the game.
The Lynx will play two preseason games, both against the Sky, before officially tipping off their 2025 WNBA season on May 17 against the Dallas Wings. Nonetheless, these games are important for building team chemistry as the franchise added new talent in the offseason. Heading into her seventh season, Napheesa Collier's leadership on the floor is now more vital in strengthening cohesion in the team.
Where to watch Minnesota Lynx vs. Chicago Sky?
The Minnesota Lynx vs. Chicago Sky preseason matchup will take place at the Wintrust Arena on Tuesday, May 6, in Chicago, Illinois. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. EDT (4 p.m. PT).
The Lynx vs. Sky game will be broadcast live on FanDuel Sports Network - North. Fans can also stream the game live on the WNBA League Pass (although regional restrictions may apply).