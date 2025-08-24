  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Minnesota Lynx
  • Is Napheesa Collier playing tonight against Indiana Fever? Latest injury update for Lynx DPOY (Aug. 24)

Is Napheesa Collier playing tonight against Indiana Fever? Latest injury update for Lynx DPOY (Aug. 24)

By Ubong Richard
Published Aug 24, 2025 17:03 GMT
WNBA: JUL 14 Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
Is Napheesa Collier playing tonight against Indiana Fever? Latest injury update for Lynx DPOY (Aug. 24) - Source: Getty

Napheesa Collier has been upgraded to probable for the Minnesota Lynx’s home game against the Indiana Fever on Sunday. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year has been sidelined since Aug. 2 with a right ankle sprain.

Ad

She participated in pregame warm-ups on Friday. Collier is very likely to return to action after she missed the Lynx’s last seven games. However, her minutes may be managed to let her settle in slowly.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The injury occurred during Minnesota’s 111-58 blowout win over the Las Vegas Aces. Collier went down after she attempted to secure an offensive rebound. In the sequence, her right foot landed awkwardly on the back of Alanna Smith’s ankle, where she then collapsed in pain.

Napheesa Collier (C) #24 of the Minnesota Lynx is escorted off the floor after she was hurt on a play against the Las Vegas Aces in the third quarter of their game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on August 02, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lynx defeated the Aces 111-58. - Source: Getty
Napheesa Collier (C) #24 of the Minnesota Lynx is escorted off the floor after she was hurt on a play against the Las Vegas Aces in the third quarter of their game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on August 02, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lynx defeated the Aces 111-58. - Source: Getty

She was evaluated under team physician Dr. Elena Jelsing at Mayo Clinic Square, where an MRI confirmed a right ankle sprain. Fortunately, imaging revealed she avoided a major injury, but she was still ruled out for at least two weeks while resting.

Ad

Before the injury, Collier was putting up elite numbers, averaging 23.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game, while shooting 53.7% from the field, including 36.8% from beyond the arc.

What’s next for Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx?

Napheesa Collier’s return would definitely give the high-flying Minnesota Lynx a boost against the Indiana Fever. While it’s not confirmed if her minutes would be restricted, she would use her return to show her MVP candidacy is still strong.

Ad
Napheesa Collier #24 of the Minnesota Lynx drives to the basket against Jackie Young #0 of the Las Vegas Aces in the first quarter of their game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on August 02, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. - Source: Getty
Napheesa Collier #24 of the Minnesota Lynx drives to the basket against Jackie Young #0 of the Las Vegas Aces in the first quarter of their game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on August 02, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. - Source: Getty

The Lynx (29-7) are on course to possibly break the WNBA’s single-season wins record (34 wins, set in 2023 by Las Vegas). With eight regular-season games remaining, each contest carries significant playoff and seeding implications.

About the author
Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications