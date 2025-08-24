Is Napheesa Collier playing tonight against Indiana Fever? Latest injury update for Lynx DPOY (Aug. 24)

Napheesa Collier has been upgraded to probable for the Minnesota Lynx’s home game against the Indiana Fever on Sunday. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year has been sidelined since Aug. 2 with a right ankle sprain.She participated in pregame warm-ups on Friday. Collier is very likely to return to action after she missed the Lynx’s last seven games. However, her minutes may be managed to let her settle in slowly.The injury occurred during Minnesota’s 111-58 blowout win over the Las Vegas Aces. Collier went down after she attempted to secure an offensive rebound. In the sequence, her right foot landed awkwardly on the back of Alanna Smith’s ankle, where she then collapsed in pain.Napheesa Collier (C) #24 of the Minnesota Lynx is escorted off the floor after she was hurt on a play against the Las Vegas Aces in the third quarter of their game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on August 02, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lynx defeated the Aces 111-58. - Source: GettyShe was evaluated under team physician Dr. Elena Jelsing at Mayo Clinic Square, where an MRI confirmed a right ankle sprain. Fortunately, imaging revealed she avoided a major injury, but she was still ruled out for at least two weeks while resting.Before the injury, Collier was putting up elite numbers, averaging 23.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game, while shooting 53.7% from the field, including 36.8% from beyond the arc.What’s next for Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx?Napheesa Collier’s return would definitely give the high-flying Minnesota Lynx a boost against the Indiana Fever. While it’s not confirmed if her minutes would be restricted, she would use her return to show her MVP candidacy is still strong.Napheesa Collier #24 of the Minnesota Lynx drives to the basket against Jackie Young #0 of the Las Vegas Aces in the first quarter of their game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on August 02, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. - Source: GettyThe Lynx (29-7) are on course to possibly break the WNBA’s single-season wins record (34 wins, set in 2023 by Las Vegas). With eight regular-season games remaining, each contest carries significant playoff and seeding implications.