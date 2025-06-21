Is Napheesa Collier playing tonight against LA Sparks? Latest injury update for reigning WNBA DPOY (June 21)

Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier is questionable to play against the LA Sparks on Saturday. The reigning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, who has played all games, is in fear of missing her first outing. Collier exited Tuesday's 76-62 win over the Las Vegas Aces with a back injury after 19 minutes of action.

She had seven points and six rebounds in that span. Collier has dealt with lingering back issues for "many years," as per Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve. Collier has a bulging disk, which hasn't gotten worse or better. With enough time passed since Tuesday's game, Collier has had significant rest, but she remains a game-time decision against the Sparks.

With Kelsey Plum returning for the Sparks, LA will fancy its chances if Collier doesn't play. In their last meeting on June 13, Collier was firing on all cylinders, tallying 32 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks, missing only three of her 16 shots.

The Lynx won that game 101-78, cruising to a 10-1 record. The onus will be on Courtney Williams and Kayla McBride to deliver for the Lynx if Collier misses her first game of the season.

Napheesa Collier Stats vs. LA Sparks

Napheesa Collier has played 16 games against the LA Sparks, averaging 20.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists, shooting 56.0%. She holds a 12-4 record against the historic Western Conference franchise, including 2-0 this season. Collier has averaged 27.5 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 3.5 apg, 2.0 spg and 1.5 spg in those games, shooting 67.6% and 71.4% from 3.

After MVP consideration, Napheesa Collier among All-Star voting leaders

Napheesa Collier is having a phenomenal season, and she's miles ahead of anybody else in the WNBA MVP race. Not just that, she's now second in All-Star voting behind Caitlin Clark with 484,758 votes and the leader among frontcourt players.

Collier has averaged a league-leading 24.4 ppg in 11 outings, shooting 52.4%, including 42.1% from 3. All three categories are career-highs for the All-Star candidate.

