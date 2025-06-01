Is Napheesa Collier playing tonight? Latest on Lynx superstar's availability vs Golden State Valkyries (June 1)

Minnesota Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier is listed as questionable for the game against the Golden State Valkyries on Sunday. Collier is dealing with a knee injury that saw her miss the Lynx’s last game against the Phoenix Mercury. Despite missing its best player, the team rallied to a 74-71 win, keeping its perfect record alive (6-0).

Napheesa Collier is on a roll this season, averaging 26.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.4 steals per game. Her impact goes beyond the stat sheet, as Collier has also been expending a lot of energy on defense. On Tuesday against the Storm, she became the first player in WNBA history to record five steals and two blocks in a game.

Collier finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, five steals and two blocks. If she keeps performing at this level, Minnesota could be bound for another trip to the WNBA Finals this year. Last season, the Lynx reached the Finals but lost to the New York Liberty in five games.

Depending on how the season goes, Napheesa Collier could also get her first WNBA MVP nod. She had a real chance of extending her lead at the front, as Caitlin Clark is also out for two weeks. Unfortunately, the WNBA champion is also on the verge of missing her second game on Sunday.

With her listed as questionable, the team will likely rely on Alanna Smith to be a bigger presence in the paint. Smith is in fine form, recording 13.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. She was also key against the Mercury, finishing with 19 points, four rebounds and four blocks.

The Minnesota Lynx's roster is filled with quality. So, they should be able to hold its own while Napheesa Collier continues to recover from her knee injury.

Napheesa Collier was named Western Conference Player of the Week

During the first week of the 2025 WNBA season, Collier left all her competitors in the dust, recording 29.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

She also joined Maya Moore as the only Lynx player to start the season with four consecutive 20+ point games. In that span, the Lynx beat the Dallas Wings (twice), LA Sparks, Connecticut Sun and the Seattle Storm.

