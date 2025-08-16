Is Napheesa Collier playing tonight against Liberty? Massive injury update on Lynx MVP candidate's return (Aug. 16)

  • home icon
By Arhaan Raje
Published Aug 16, 2025 05:20 GMT
The Minnesota Lynx receieved a massive boost following Napheesa Collier's latest injury update on Friday ahead of the marquee showdown against the defending champions, the New York Liberty. The Lynx have upgraded Collier from out to doubtful. The MVP frontrunner has been sidelined since Aug. 3, citing a right ankle sprain.

She suffered the injury during the Lynx's 111-58 win over the Las Vegas Aces on Aug. 2 after landing awkwardly on her right leg in the third quarter. The Lynx revealed it was a sprain and ruled her out for two weeks at the time. It appears that Minnesota's medical staff perfectly assessed Collier's return timeline.

However, Napheesa Collier is unlikely to suit up against the New York Liberty on Saturday. A doubtful status indicates she's more inclined to sit than play unless Minnesota upgrades her status to questionable on Saturday morning.

Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve's comments from Friday also indicate the same. Reeve said the Lynx don't have an established return to play date for Collier. Nevertheless, she remains on track to return before the regular season ends.

Lynx can take their time with Napheesa Collier after clinching playoff berth

The Minnesota Lynx clinched a playoff spot on Tuesday after the Indiana Fever lost to the Dallas Wings. The Lynx boasted a 27-5 record at the time, with 12 games left. After winning five consecutive games and losing just once since Napheesa Collier's absence due to her right ankle injury, the Lynx gave themselves the cushion to rest their best player for a prolonged stretch.

It will allow Collier to heal and recover fully before the playoffs, giving Minnesota an edge in the knockouts. Collier has also dealt with a back ailment, which has bothered her for multiple years, so she can manage that while recovering from her ankle ailment.

With 12 games left, an ideal timeline for Napheesa Collier would be to return with five games left and use that to ramp up for the playoffs. It will be interesting to see how the Lynx take it forward from here.

