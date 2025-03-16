Is Napheesa Collier playing tonight against Vinyl BC? Latest on Lunar Owls superstar's status (Unrivaled 2025 playoffs, March 16)

Napheesa Collier and the Lunar Owls are set to face off against Vinyl BC in the semi-finals of the 2025 Unrivaled Playoffs. It's a do-or-die game for both teams as they get one opportunity to make it to the championship game. With that in mind, Owls fans must be wondering if Collier will be playing against Vinyl on Sunday.

Ad

Napheesa Collier has been the Lunar Owls' best player all season long. She helped her team achieve a 13-1 record, making them the best team of Unrivaled's inaugural season. Thankfully, no sources have reported Collier to be on the injury list, which means she'll be available to take on the Vinyl BC on Sunday.

Looking at the Owls' last game against the Mist, Collier took care of business for her team. She had 29 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks to lead the Owls to a 92-58 landslide victory. With that type of form, Vinyl should watch out for another scorching hot performance by Napheesa.

Ad

Trending

Based on Vinyl's performance heading into the semi-finals, they are major underdogs against the Lunar Owls. Indeed, Vinyl is on a three-game losing streak and struggling to find its rhythm. Facing the best team in the league won't be easy for Rhyne Howard and her squad.

Napheesa Collier named All-Unrivaled First Team

Rose v Lunar Owls - Unrivaled 2025 - Source: Getty

Unrivaled co-founder Napheesa Collier was named to the All-Unrivaled First Team in her league's inaugural season. It was a successful launch for Collier and Breanna Stewart as they helped revolutionize women's basketball with three-on-three whole court basketball games.

Ad

The Lunar Owls were in good hands when Napheesa Collier was named to represent their basketball club. She is currently the league's scoring leader, averaging 25.7 points, 2.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. According to sources, Collier is the frontrunner to win the first-ever Unrivaled MVP award and Defensive Player of the Year award.

While Collier and Stewart have not yet announced the exact date for the winners of the individual awards, we expect the announcement to come after the championship game, which will take place on Monday, Mar. 17.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback